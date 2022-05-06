ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should criminal charges be filed for an MU freshman’s alcohol poisoning?

By ABC 17 News Team
 2 days ago
The University of Missouri said Thursday that a criminal investigation into a fraternity event that left a freshman with severe alcohol poisoning is ongoing.

The news came in a release saying that MU had sanctioned 13 students in connection with the incident. Daniel Santulli, a pledge at Phi Gamma Delta, remains unable to communicate or walk after the October event. His family's lawyer says he was made to drink a bottle of vodka and remained unresponsive for hours before being taken to a hospital.

At this point, no one has been charged and many details of what happened have not been made public.

Do you think charges should be filed or would you rather know more about what happened first? Vote in the poll below.

