QUESTION OF THE DAY: Should criminal charges be filed for an MU freshman’s alcohol poisoning?

The University of Missouri said Thursday that a criminal investigation into a fraternity event that left a freshman with severe alcohol poisoning is ongoing.

The news came in a release saying that MU had sanctioned 13 students in connection with the incident. Daniel Santulli, a pledge at Phi Gamma Delta, remains unable to communicate or walk after the October event. His family's lawyer says he was made to drink a bottle of vodka and remained unresponsive for hours before being taken to a hospital.

At this point, no one has been charged and many details of what happened have not been made public.

