Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra trades pianist for soprano for evening

Christine Brewer (Christian Steiner)

When pianist Stephen Beus canceled his Saturday performance with Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra, Garrett Allman didn’t miss a beat.

The symphony’s conductor and musical director simply reached into his long list of contacts and pulled out the phone number for his friend Christine Brewer, who lives just down the road in Lebanon — and also happens to be an international opera star.

“Stephen, his wife was having a baby the first of May,” Allman said. “He bowed out for this time but he’ll be with us next season to play, hopefully, Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2,” as was planned for Saturday.

After Beus let Allman know in February about his change of plans, Allman called Brewer.

“I wanted someone I knew,” he said. “I’ve always wanted her (to perform) with the orchestra. (Musicians) usually want more notice than that, but that’s just the way she is, such a warm, friendly, cordial person; down to earth. She said, ‘Let me check my calendar.’”

Turns out, Brewer’s Saturday calendar was clear and she was quick to agree to a return to Jacksonville, where she last performed in fall 2019 as part of the Illinois College Fine Arts Series’ Engelbach-Hart Music Festival.

She’s expecting a different sort of experience from that visit, when she was joined on stage by pianist Alla Voskoboynikova and cellist Bjorn Ranheim.

“I think whenever I do recitals, it’s just me and the pianist collaborating,” Brewer said. “Maybe another musician. It’s more like chamber music, more intimate, everybody has more of a say. It’s more collaborative in that respect.”

With orchestra concerts, “the conductor and I usually meet maybe an hour before the first rehearsal,” she said. “They’ll mark their scores (with notes about Brewer’s performance) … and the conductor will communicate (those notes) to the orchestra. It’s harder to have that intimate collaboration.”

Brewer often will face the orchestra during rehearsals so the musicians can hear her better, she said.

“It’s a little more collaborative in that respect,” she said. “In the concert, they won’t hear me as well. I like to do that so I can feel connected to the musicians. … I like playing as part of a group. I try to blend in with their sound.”

Being the guest soloist doesn’t mean the spotlight is constantly on Brewer, she said.

“There are certain pieces I sing where I’m not the big star,” she said. “It’s the orchestra, or the violin section will be playing some tune and I try to be part of the fabric. I love rehearsals, love being able to be more relaxed, to communicate with them, see their faces. I like that.”

Singing for an in-person audience also remains a fresh highlight for Brewer, who has begun performing again since pandemic-related restrictions began loosening but missed seeing people when things shut down, she said.

“In March 2020, I was supposed to get on a plane that next day for Minneapolis,” Brewer said, explaining that her manager called and told her not to bother going to the airport. “Denver, Dallas, one by one my schedule just got canceled. It was just so frightening. I think everyone experienced that.”

She started making videos and did a lot of virtual concerts, she said.

“It’s not as gratifying as being in front of an audience,” she said. “The first time I sang in front of an audience (after pandemic restrictions eased) was outside” with members of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra. “… I started crying; it was overwhelming.”

Saturday’s concert will feature several of Brewer’s favorite pieces of music, ranging from opera to “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” and “Climb Every Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.”

The arrangement of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” will be one written just for Brewer, while “Climb Every Mountain” takes Brewer back to her days singing the role of Mother Abbess in the Shawnee High School production of “The Sound of Music” in Wolf Lake.

In 2014, well after graduating from high school, Brewer had a chance to reprise her Mother Abbess role for Lyric Opera of Chicago, she said. The producers were adamant.

When she asked who else was in the cast, she was told, “You don’t understand. They’re not going to cast this unless you agree to sing Mother Abbess,” she said.

While she acknowledges she was flattered and happily agreed to the performance, her brother quickly demonstrated that he was unfazed by his sister's standing as one of the world’s top sopranos.

“My brothers said, ‘Yeah, they probably heard you sing it at Shawnee High School when you were 17,’” Brewer said with a laugh.