Winchester, IL

Winchester council discusses prohibiting dogs at public events

By Darren Iozia
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cs9R8_0fUlFFJH00
The City of Winchester is highly suggesting that those attending public events not bring their dogs, for the safety of both people and the dogs.  (AleksandarNakic/Getty Images)

WINCHESTER — City council members had a lengthy discussion during Wednesday's meeting about creating an ordinance banning pets from community events — specifically the city's annual carnival — on the square.

"It's mainly for safety," Mayor Rex McIntire said. "We talked quite a lot about it."

The item was on the agenda for discussion after the issue was raised by the city's animal control officer, Leigh Winner.

"Our animal control officer brought it up because she noticed some things last year," McIntire said of the carnival. "She saw some dogs that got agitated."

Winner noticed children running around and lots of loud noises, including live music, and realized the chaos could cause dogs to become stressed, McIntire said.

"She pointed out an incident where a dog's ears were back" in a sign of agitation, he said.

While there's never been an incident involving a misbehaving pet at a public event in the community, they're thinking forward to prevent anything from ever happening, he said.

"She's an animal lover and knows a lot about dogs," he said.

During Wednesday's discussion, the idea of an ordinance did arise, but council members did not move forward with it.

"I suggested not to make it an ordinance but to highly suggest not bringing dogs," McIntire said, noting that it applies to all of the city's planned events, including the carnival scheduled for May 24-28 and Music on the Square, which starts the first Thursday in June. "Again, it's for the welfare of both people and the animals."

A post placed on Winner's Facebook page on Wednesday evening read: "Please Share: For the safety of people and pets please leave your dogs at home during the Winchester carnival. The carnival is coming up in three weeks, loud noises are one of the most common stress triggers in dogs. Dogs can hear sounds not perceptible to the human ear, their range makes it clear why dogs often react in a stressed manner to unusual noises. Dogs frightened by the carnival sounds while walking around the square could very easily bite out of fear. The animal could also be accidentally kicked in the crowd and snap in fright or pain. There is also a risk that the dog will pick up sweets from the ground and get stomach problems."

McIntire wants children to be children and have fun at the carnival but noted that, should a dog feel threatened, it will react.

"Six, 8 or 10 (year olds), they're running around," he said. "As they should; it's what I did when I was a kid."

Should a dog bite occur, an existing Winchester ordinance and state law would require that the pet be quarantined in a supervised facility to ensure the dog does not have rabies, Winner said.

#Dog Bite#Animal Control#Carnival#Winchester Council
