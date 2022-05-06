ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Air Jordan 1 Low Surfaces in ‘Mystic Navy’

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early look at the latest addition to the lineup. As we head into the thick of ‘low-top season,’ the Air Jordan 1 Low OG surfaces in a new colorway expected to hit retail in the near future. Dubbed “Mystic Navy,” this pair is dressed in black...

miamistandard.news

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Sole Mates: Kevin Concepts and the Air Jordan 4

After purchasing a pair of fresh Nike kicks, has the idea of ever flipping the shoebox into a lampshade ever sprung to your mind? It certainly has for Kevin Bui — also known as Kevin Concepts — who is a self-taught creative/maker based out of Portland, Oregon. For the Pacific Northwest native, sneakers have become an area of interest and avenue of expression, and along the way, it’s led him to the cutting room floor. This affinity has afforded him the opportunity to put the world on notice as he has now amassed a sizable following for his unique upcycling methods of morphing sneakers and their various components into covetable and functional products.
PORTLAND, OR
sneakernews.com

Sandy Tones Get The Nike Vapormax Plus Ready For Fall

Although the Nike Vapormax Plus is no longer the latest and greatest in visible Air-cushioned propositions, it continues to be a best-selling sneaker for the North American company. Recently, the hybrid design appeared in a beige and black color combination that positions the pair alongside other fall-ready propositions. Textile base...
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jordan, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
yankodesign.com

Nike-inspired minimal trendy sneakers look so sleek, they’re destined for the moon!

Averted Vision is a futuristic shoe collection inspired by what sneakers might look like if they were worn on the moon. The further we progress towards a technological future, the more tantalizing outer space becomes. It can feel like we’re closer than ever to our dreams of moving to the moon or Mars. As we dream about the possibilities, we might imagine ourselves wearing our Earth-bound clothes–a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

The ASICS GEL-Kayano 14 Is Now Available In “Mantle Green”

Over the last several years, the ASICS-GEL Kayano 14 has helped the Japanese institution cement itself in the world of streetwear via strategic collaborations. Recently, the pair surfaced in a muted “Mantle Green” and “Oyster Grey” colorway that deviates from some of the vibrant joint-efforts of the last two years. The 2000s running sneaker-inspired silhouette offers a mix of performance-informed materials (i.e. mesh, suede) in a golden brown arrangement. Profile vector logos and other supporting components throughout the upper deviate from their surroundings in an off-white tone that compliments the bulk of the midsole. Tried-and-proven GEL cushioning at the rear of the shoe opts for a faint yellow tone that rounds out ASICS’ latest proposition.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Sky Ferreira
Well+Good

Sneaker Brand Saysh Now Lets Pregnant People Exchange Shoes for Bigger Sizes as Their Feet Grow

The human body transforms in countless subtle (and not so subtle) ways throughout a pregnancy. The heart rate quickens. The lumbar spine curves to accommodate the baby. And the respiratory rate picks up to deliver more oxygen. One of the lesser-known pregnancy symptoms? Growing feet—a study found that most people’s feet increased in length by 2 and 10 millimeters over the course of a pregnancy. But it’s something track and field Olympian Allyson Felix hopes to draw more attention to—and help address—with her footwear brand Saysh’s new Maternal Returns Policy.
APPAREL
People

Spotted: Amazon Dining Room Chairs That Look So Similar to the High-End Ones in Harry Styles' House

It should come as no surprise that Harry Styles, sartorial icon and global pop star, broke the internet (literally and figuratively!) after Better Homes & Gardens released its newest cover story with him at the forefront. The exclusive story, which features plenty of spicy Harry photos as well as insight into his forthcoming album, also showcases the 26-year-old in the comfort of his home, surrounded by some items that you, too, can take home — at a fraction of the price.
SHOPPING
WWD

Family-owned Brand DL1961 Dissects Sustainable Denim

Click here to read the full article. Vertically integrated sustainable denim brand DL1961 is a family affair — and its mission to “do things differently” has evolved into an impassioned undertaking to positively impact the segment as it forges forward with cleaner and greener product offerings. Led by cofounder and chief creative officer Sarah Ahmed, the New York-based family-owned brand uses less than 10 gallons of water to produce its average pair of jeans (compare that number to the industry standard of 1,500 gallons of water used).More from WWDN°21 X 7 For All MankindMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Manufactured at...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystic#Air Jordan 1#High Fashion#Nike Air#Wings#Shepard Skiff#Compass
Axios

Home tour: See inside an English-inspired Peachtree Battle beauty

Atlanta interior designer Amy Morris let the character of this century-old Tudor shine through with neutral colors and elevated it with a variety of textures, grounding wood accents and mixed metals. The basics: The nearly 7,000-square-foot house has a main house and a guest house. The main house has five...
ATLANTA, GA
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Basic Brown Vanity Becomes a Textured Teal Beauty for $85

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Deep and moody teal is a popular paint color choice for DIYs these days — especially for cabinetry. “This rich, luxurious peacock-y hue is that happy place between navy and hunter green,” writes Apartment Therapy contributor Arlyn Hernandez. Because it’s such a dark color, it’s perfect for anchoring a space, and it’s slightly more unexpected than black, dark gray, or navy without being overwhelming.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

Dickies’ 100 Year Collection Celebrates the Brand’s Legacy of Excellent Workwear

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. This year, Dickies is celebrating its 100th anniversary. It couldn’t have come at a more fitting time, as the workwear trend shows no signs of slowing down. The Fort Worth-based company was founded in 1922, meaning it’s been turning out workwear essentials like the Eisenhower jacket and the 874 work pants for a century. To celebrate its centennial, the brand is releasing a 100-year collection for men and women. It’s less a greatest hits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

The Best Professional-Grade Watercolor Paint Tubes for Vibrant Compositions

Click here to read the full article. Not all watercolors are made equal. Depending on the kinds of pigments used and how they’re processed and formulated, the quality of watercolors can range from paints designed for kids to those ideal for discerning artists. Professional-grade paints use high-quality pigments and make little to no use of fillers or extenders; they should also offer superior lightfastness. While available in pan form, watercolor paints in tubes are a convenient way to build up a palette and have greater control over your usage. Try one or all of our favorite brands, reviewed below. Brought to...
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Instagram
veranda.com

Designer Jake Arnold Just Released a Beautiful Bedding Line with Parachute

Jake Arnold has designed homes for celebrities such as Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry, and Rashida Jones. Arnold is known for his bold, yet livable styles—and now he’s channeled his comfortable-meets-cool California vibe into a brand-new collection with Parachute. The 11-piece curated capsule includes bedding, home decor, and loungewear and features exclusive patterns, rich colors, and bold textures.
INTERIOR DESIGN
inputmag.com

Off-White’s own take on Crocs is better than the original

As we move closer to the possibility of a post-sneaker world, mules and slippers have increased in popularity — so much so that some even challenge the resale prices of the volatile sneaker market. Crocs are particularly in demand thanks to their comfortable fit, fairly affordable prices, and collaborations with celebrities and streetwear designers alike.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy