The Air Jordan 1 Low Surfaces in ‘Mystic Navy’

After purchasing a pair of fresh Nike kicks, has the idea of ever flipping the shoebox into a lampshade ever sprung to your mind? It certainly has for Kevin Bui — also known as Kevin Concepts — who is a self-taught creative/maker based out of Portland, Oregon. For the Pacific Northwest native, sneakers have become an area of interest and avenue of expression, and along the way, it’s led him to the cutting room floor. This affinity has afforded him the opportunity to put the world on notice as he has now amassed a sizable following for his unique upcycling methods of morphing sneakers and their various components into covetable and functional products.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO