Big Sky, MT

Big innings lift Big Sky over Wolfpack

By Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

Two big innings by Missoula Big Sky doomed the Glacier softball squad Thursday, in the Eagles’ 13-9 Western AA win over the Wolfpack.

Big Sky used three walks and six hits — Delaney Laird’s two-run double was the big clout — to score six runs in the fourth inning, and then tacked on four runs in the seventh to improve to 6-9 overall, 5-4 in league games.

An error and a wild pitch scored two of those seventh-inning runs, leaving Glacier (7-7 overall, 2-6 in league) down 13-8. This was after the Pack closed to 9-7 with a four-run sixth: Alli Kernan and Emma Cooke each hit two-run home runs in the frame.

Cooke had another solo homer in the third that put Glacier up 3-1. Kenadie Goudette hit a two-run double in the second for Glacier.

The Pack next heads to Helena for a Friday game against Helena High at 5:45 p.m., and a Saturday battle with Capital at 11:45 a.m.

Big Sky 001 602 4 - 13 9 2

Glacier 021 014 1 - 9 12 7

Liberty Rogers, Annika Loewen (7) and Brooke Schaffer. Alli Kernan, Ella Farrell (4), Olivia Gibbons (5), Morgan Vivivan (7) and Brooklyn Imperato.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Kyler Latrielle 2-6, Jordan Whitmire 1-4, Grace Hood 0-2, Delaney Laird 1-4, Sadie McGuinn 2-4, Schaffer 1-3, Logan Baack 1-3, Breanna Hewitt 1-4, Irene Griswold 0-3, Syerra Peterson 0-0.

GLACIER — Nakiah Persinger 1-2, Sammie Labrum 1-5, Emma Cooke 3-5, Farrell 0-2, Gibbons 0-2, Vivian 0-0, Payshance Holler 1-4, Imperato 1-2, Kenadie Goudette 2-4, Teagan Powell 2-2, Kernan 1-3.

2B — Laird, Goudette, Cooke. HR — Cooke 2, Kernan. RBIs — Latrielle 2, Laird 2, McGuinn, Schaffer, Griswold, Cooke 3, Goudette 2, Kernan 2, Imperato, Powell.

Glacier third baseman Paishance Haller (27) throws over to first after charging and fielding a bunt in the fourth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Teagan Powell (18) connects on a single against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier centerfielder Mady Osler (19) tracks down a fly ball in the first inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier pitcher Ella Farrell (12) delivers in the fourth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier shortstop Sammie Labrum (1) fields the throw down to second as Missoula Big Sky's Jordan Whitmire (7) slides in safely with a steal at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier's Kenadie Goudette (2) connects on a two-run double in the second inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier starting pitcher Alli Kernan (11) delivers to a Missoula Big Sky batter in the fourth inning at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Glacier third baseman Ella Farrell (12) applies the tag as Missoula Big Sky's Sadie McGuinn (6) slides in safely at third after a passed ball in the fourth inning at Glacier High School on Thursday, May 5. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Helena outduels Kernan, Wolfpack

HELENA — Alli Kernan threw a complete game but got outdueled by two Helena High pitchers in the Bengals’ 4-2 win over Glacier in Western AA softball Friday. The Bengals (6-7-1 overall, 5-3 in league) built a 3-0 lead and made it hold up. Kernan scattered nine hits and three walks. Kenadie Goudette had two hits for Glacier (7-8, 2-7 in league), including a double. Glacier 000 002 0 - 2 3 3 Helena 110 011 x - 4 9 1 Alli Kernan and Brooklyn Imperato. M Lamping, Maloree English (2) and K Klemp. GLACIER — Nakiah Persinger 0-2, Sammie Labrum 1-3, Emma Cooke 0-3, Ella Farrell 0-3. Paishance Haller 0-2, Olivia Gibbons 0-1, Imperato 0-2, Kenadie Goudette 2-3, Teagan Powell 0-2, Mady Osler, 0-1, Kernan 0-2. HELENA HIGH — K Wetzel 1-4, Lamping 3-4, A Lambing 0-4, B Richardson 2-3, Klemp 0-1, A Aakre 1-3, English 0-2, M Campbell 1-2, A Koenig 1-3. 2B — Goudette. RBIs — M Lamping, Aakre.
HELENA, MT
Rensel hits 3 homers, Darsow 2 in Wildkats’ rout

RONAN — Demye Rensel hit three home runs and Abbie Darsow slugged two more Thursday, leading Columbia Falls over Ronan 16-6 in a Northwest A softball battle. Rensel drove in five runs, starting with a two-run homer in the second inning that put the Wildkats up 5-1; She added a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot to cap a seven-run seventh inning. When Maddie Moultray retired the Maidens in order in the sixth, the game ended under the mercy rule. Moultray allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in six innings. She also allowed Kiara Sherman’s two-run homer...
RONAN, MT
Flathead falls to first-place Capital

HELENA — Flathead managed one hit in a 10-0 loss to Helena Capital in a Western AA softball contest Friday at Kidsports. T Sayers had three hits and A Cockhll drove in two runs and scored three times for Capital (11-3 overall, 9-0 in league). Macy Craver, one of the top hitters in AA, had the lone hit for Flathead (2-12, 1-8). Flathead 000 00 - 0 1 2 Capital 233 02 - 10 8 1 Lacie Franklin, Ava Besson (4) and Laynee Vessar. N Herndon, A Nettleton (3) and T Sayers. FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 1-2, Ava Beson 0-2, Vessar 0-1, Kaidyn Lake 0-2, Mackenzie Brandt 0-1, Ellie Eve 0-2,m Lacie Franklin 0-2, T Carlon 0-2, Brynn Mailman 0-2. HELENA CAPITAL — A Cockhill 1-2, A King 2-4, K Emmert 0-2, T Sayers 3-3, N Hherndoan 0-1, R Solan 1-2, A Nettleton 0-2, E Hirschi 0-1, R Chandler 0-2, B Glowaki 1-1, M Moore 0-2. 2B — Solan. 3B — King. RBIs — Sayersa 2, Cockhill 2, Emmert, Herndon, Solan.
HELENA, MT
Grizzly bear confirmed in central Montana mountains

Montana wildlife officials on Tuesday confirmed recent evidence of a grizzly bear roaming in central Montana. According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, grizzly bear tracks and fur samples were collected from the North Moccasin Mountains near Lewistown. The tracks on the west side of the range were reported to state officials on April 29. A bear management specialist visited the site the following day and confirmed 6.25-inch-wide grizzly tracks. State wildlife officials spoke with neighboring property owners to notify them of the bear’s presence, identify any potential conflicts, and search for additional grizzly sign. Hair collected from a barbed wire fence...
MONTANA STATE
Las Cruces Sun-News

No. 2 Centennial beats Cibola to advance to softball quarterfinals

LAS CRUCES - Centennial softball coach Fernie Valles tells doesn't care if pitcher Caprice Barela is 0 for 4 at the plate, as long as she's dialed in in the circle. Barela didn't have her best stuff on Friday night, but she kept Cibola off the scoreboard for the final two innings to help the No. 2 Hawks beat the No. 15 Cougars 5-3 at the Field of Dreams Softball Complex in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament.
LAS CRUCES, NM
C-Falls, Whitefish netters beat Libby

Columbia Falls swept Libby in a pair of tennis duals, as did Whitefish Saturday at the FVCC courts. The Wildcats topped Libby 4-3, with Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert as doubles winners, and Jax Ramage and Sean Burgess as winners in singles. Ryan Beagle and Tyler Anderson were Libby’s singles winners. The Columbia Falls girls beat Libby 6-1. Cloey Ramage and Lillian McDonald led the Wildkats with their singles wins, and the doubles pair of Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams was also victorious. For the Lady Loggers, Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson won their doubles match. Whitefish’s girls defeated Libby 7-0, behind singles wins by...
WHITEFISH, MT
AA Lakers split pair in Helena

HELENA — Kostya Hoffman threw five solid innings and backed his own pitching with four runs batted in as Kalispell AA Lakers downed Bozeman 15-3 in Legion baseball Saturday. The Lakers went 1-1 in a round-robin that included the host Helena Senators, who won 9-1 later Saturday. In the first game Kalispell broke a 1-1 tie with crooked numbers in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Max Holden sparked the four-run third inning with an RBI double. Hoffman had an RBI single in the first, an RBI groundout in the fourth to put the Lakers up 6-2 and a two-run...
HELENA, MT
C-Falls shuts out Libby

COLUMBIA FALLS — Maddie Moultray threw a five-inning three-hitter and Columbia Falls downed Libby 10-0 Friday to stay atop the Northwest A softball standings. Sydney Mann and Haylee Lawrence each had two hits and scored twice for the Wildkats (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league). Annika Reid and A. Bowler also scored twice. Kyrah Trenkle led off Columbia Falls’ six-run fourth inning with a solo homer; four runs came in on wild pitches in the frame. Demye Rensel tripled to lead off the fifth, scored on Mann’s single, and when Mann came home as part of a double steal the game ended under the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
