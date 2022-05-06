Big innings lift Big Sky over Wolfpack

Two big innings by Missoula Big Sky doomed the Glacier softball squad Thursday, in the Eagles’ 13-9 Western AA win over the Wolfpack.

Big Sky used three walks and six hits — Delaney Laird’s two-run double was the big clout — to score six runs in the fourth inning, and then tacked on four runs in the seventh to improve to 6-9 overall, 5-4 in league games.

An error and a wild pitch scored two of those seventh-inning runs, leaving Glacier (7-7 overall, 2-6 in league) down 13-8. This was after the Pack closed to 9-7 with a four-run sixth: Alli Kernan and Emma Cooke each hit two-run home runs in the frame.

Cooke had another solo homer in the third that put Glacier up 3-1. Kenadie Goudette hit a two-run double in the second for Glacier.

The Pack next heads to Helena for a Friday game against Helena High at 5:45 p.m., and a Saturday battle with Capital at 11:45 a.m.

Big Sky 001 602 4 - 13 9 2

Glacier 021 014 1 - 9 12 7

Liberty Rogers, Annika Loewen (7) and Brooke Schaffer. Alli Kernan, Ella Farrell (4), Olivia Gibbons (5), Morgan Vivivan (7) and Brooklyn Imperato.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Kyler Latrielle 2-6, Jordan Whitmire 1-4, Grace Hood 0-2, Delaney Laird 1-4, Sadie McGuinn 2-4, Schaffer 1-3, Logan Baack 1-3, Breanna Hewitt 1-4, Irene Griswold 0-3, Syerra Peterson 0-0.

GLACIER — Nakiah Persinger 1-2, Sammie Labrum 1-5, Emma Cooke 3-5, Farrell 0-2, Gibbons 0-2, Vivian 0-0, Payshance Holler 1-4, Imperato 1-2, Kenadie Goudette 2-4, Teagan Powell 2-2, Kernan 1-3.

2B — Laird, Goudette, Cooke. HR — Cooke 2, Kernan. RBIs — Latrielle 2, Laird 2, McGuinn, Schaffer, Griswold, Cooke 3, Goudette 2, Kernan 2, Imperato, Powell.