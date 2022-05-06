ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs top Wildcats in tennis dual

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
COLUMBIA FALLS — It was the boys’ turn to play Thursday as Whitefish visited Columbia Falls for a tennis dual.

Whitefish won 6-1, with Aaron Dicks leading the way for a Bulldogs sweep of singles. Neil Bernat edged Wildcat Logan Huepel in a first set tiebreaker, then won the second set 6-2.

Wildcat doubles pair of Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert toppled Whitefish’s No. 1 pair Highland Lee-French/Mason Kelch in three sets, which included a second set tiebreaker.

Boys

Whitefish 6, Columbia Falls 1

Aaron Dicks (WF) def. Orion Barta 6-0, 6-0; Austin Gunset (WF) def. Dale Blickhan 6-3, 6-4; Neil Bernat (WF) def. Logan Heupel 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Johnny Nix (WF) def. Jax Ramage

Doubles

Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert (CF) def. Highland Lee-French/Mason Kelch 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Jesse Burrough/Dane Hunt (WF) def. Caleb Donsbach/Will Pickard 6-2, 6-3; Buren Brust/Thad Smith (WF) def. Silas Ypma/Connor Zumalt 7-5, 6-2.

