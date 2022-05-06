Spartans down Bravettes, 13-2

Emma Ries homered and scored three runs, and two Missoula Sentinel pitchers held Flathead to six hits in the Spartans’ 13- 2 win over the Bravettes in Western AA softball Thursday.

Sentinel (11-5 overall, 7-1 in league) outhit Flathead (2-11, 1-6) 12-6, and ended the game after six innings under the mercy rule.

Starting pitcher Stella Summerfield allowed just one hit in three innings of work, by which point Sentinel led 9-0.

The Bravettes had a two-run homer from Kaidyn Lake in the fourth inning. Lake pushed her team-best RBI total to nine.

Flathead now heads to Helena for games against first-place Capital Friday and Helena High Saturday.

Sentinel 450 202 - 13 12 0

Flathead 000 200 - 2 6 3

Stella Summerfield, J Gagner (4) and E Reis. Ava Besson, Lacie Franklin (3) and Laynee Vessar.

MISSOULA SENTINEL — Haley Sellers 0-0, Haley Wolsky 2-2, Kai Gillis 0-0, S.Summerfield 0-3, Kodi Fraser 1-5, Amy Taylor 1-3, Emma Ries 2-2, Kenny Dypwick 1-3, Jayden Gagner 1-3, Cassidy Schweitzer 2-3, Morgan Olson 1-4.

FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 1-3, Besson 1-3, Franklin 1-2, Vessar 1-3, Kaidyn Lake 1-3, Mackenzie Brandt 0-3, Ellie Eve 0-3, Alyssa Leimkuehler 0-2, Brynn Mailman 1-2.

2B — Taylor. HR — Ries, Lake. RBIs — Fraser 2, Ries 2, Wolsky, Taylor, Dypwick, Schweitzer, S. Summerfield, Lake 2.