ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronan, MT

Rensel hits 3 homers, Darsow 2 in Wildkats’ rout

By Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 2 days ago

RONAN — Demye Rensel hit three home runs and Abbie Darsow slugged two more Thursday, leading Columbia Falls over Ronan 16-6 in a Northwest A softball battle.

Rensel drove in five runs, starting with a two-run homer in the second inning that put the Wildkats up 5-1; She added a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot to cap a seven-run seventh inning.

When Maddie Moultray retired the Maidens in order in the sixth, the game ended under the mercy rule.

Moultray allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in six innings. She also allowed Kiara Sherman’s two-run homer in Ronan’s four-run fifth inning. Moultray struck out seven.

Darsow hit a two-run homer in the fifth and added a solo shot in the seventh for Columbia Falls, which rapped out 17 hits. Haylee Lawrence had three hits and scored three times for the Wildkats.

C-Falls 330 037 - 16 17 5

Ronan 101 040 - 6 5

Maddie Moultray and Demye Rensel. Kiara Sherman, Tyariah Morigeau (6) and Harlee Stokes.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Sydney Mann 1-5, Haylee Lawrence 3-5, Moultay 0-4, Aspen Dawson 1-4, Haden Petgers 2-4, Aletheia Fisher 2-4, Abbie Darsow 3-4, Kyrah Trenkle 1-3, Maddy Collins 1-1, Rensel 3-4, Tayler Lingle 0-0, A Bowler 0-0.

RONAN — Kaydynce Santos 0-3, Kaleigh Benson 1-4, LouRasia Weather Wax 0-2, Kiara Sherman 1-3, Ashlie Welker 1-3, Stokes 0-1, Haylie Webster 0-2, Mira Corum 0-3, Alexis Luedtke 2-3, Morigeau 0-0.

2B — Fisher, Peters, Trenkle, Benson, Luedtke. HR — Rensel 3, Darsow 2, Sherman. RBIs — Rensel 5, Darsow 3, Fisher 2, Dawson 2, Peters, Sherman 2, Bension.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Texas knocks five homers to down WVU

Texas wanted to show why they could be the best offensive team in the country, and they surely made the argument on Wednesday. The Ivan Melendez-led Longhorns blasted their way to a second win over West Virginia on Saturday, slamming five home runs en route to an 11-0 victory in seven innings. Melendez, already one of the top hitters in the nation, further made his case as he went 3-for-4 with two homers, a double and four RBIs.
TEXAS STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Bulldogs top Wildcats in tennis dual

COLUMBIA FALLS — It was the boys’ turn to play Thursday as Whitefish visited Columbia Falls for a tennis dual. Whitefish won 6-1, with Aaron Dicks leading the way for a Bulldogs sweep of singles. Neil Bernat edged Wildcat Logan Huepel in a first set tiebreaker, then won the second set 6-2. Wildcat doubles pair of Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert toppled Whitefish’s No. 1 pair Highland Lee-French/Mason Kelch in three sets, which included a second set tiebreaker. Boys Whitefish 6, Columbia Falls 1 Aaron Dicks (WF) def. Orion Barta 6-0, 6-0; Austin Gunset (WF) def. Dale Blickhan 6-3, 6-4; Neil Bernat (WF) def. Logan Heupel 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Johnny Nix (WF) def. Jax Ramage Doubles Cade Morgan/Cody Schweikert (CF) def. Highland Lee-French/Mason Kelch 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4; Jesse Burrough/Dane Hunt (WF) def. Caleb Donsbach/Will Pickard 6-2, 6-3; Buren Brust/Thad Smith (WF) def. Silas Ypma/Connor Zumalt 7-5, 6-2.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
WMBF

Chants hit four homers in 15-4 win over Little Rock

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina matched their season-high with four home runs in the series opener, as the Chanticleers scored double-digit runs for the second consecutive game with a 15-4 win over Little Rock on Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium. The game, which was moved up two hours...
LITTLE ROCK, SC
Daily Inter Lake

C-Falls shuts out Libby

COLUMBIA FALLS — Maddie Moultray threw a five-inning three-hitter and Columbia Falls downed Libby 10-0 Friday to stay atop the Northwest A softball standings. Sydney Mann and Haylee Lawrence each had two hits and scored twice for the Wildkats (14-2 overall, 5-0 in league). Annika Reid and A. Bowler also scored twice. Kyrah Trenkle led off Columbia Falls’ six-run fourth inning with a solo homer; four runs came in on wild pitches in the frame. Demye Rensel tripled to lead off the fifth, scored on Mann’s single, and when Mann came home as part of a double steal the game ended under the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Falls, MT
Sports
Ronan, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Ronan, MT
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Helena outduels Kernan, Wolfpack

HELENA — Alli Kernan threw a complete game but got outdueled by two Helena High pitchers in the Bengals’ 4-2 win over Glacier in Western AA softball Friday. The Bengals (6-7-1 overall, 5-3 in league) built a 3-0 lead and made it hold up. Kernan scattered nine hits and three walks. Kenadie Goudette had two hits for Glacier (7-8, 2-7 in league), including a double. Glacier 000 002 0 - 2 3 3 Helena 110 011 x - 4 9 1 Alli Kernan and Brooklyn Imperato. M Lamping, Maloree English (2) and K Klemp. GLACIER — Nakiah Persinger 0-2, Sammie Labrum 1-3, Emma Cooke 0-3, Ella Farrell 0-3. Paishance Haller 0-2, Olivia Gibbons 0-1, Imperato 0-2, Kenadie Goudette 2-3, Teagan Powell 0-2, Mady Osler, 0-1, Kernan 0-2. HELENA HIGH — K Wetzel 1-4, Lamping 3-4, A Lambing 0-4, B Richardson 2-3, Klemp 0-1, A Aakre 1-3, English 0-2, M Campbell 1-2, A Koenig 1-3. 2B — Goudette. RBIs — M Lamping, Aakre.
HELENA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Doug Fraley, 57

Doug Fraley, 57, peacefully passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at his home in Bigfork. Doug courageously battled neck and throat cancer for over two years. He is remembered as a loving and devoted father, husband, son and brother. Doug was born in Wichita, Kansas, on Dec. 10, 1964, to Don and Donna Fraley. Their family moved around the Midwest for several years before making their home in Bigfork where Doug graduated from Bigfork High School in 1983. Doug went on to attend Western Montana College in Dillon after receiving a football scholarship. His college career included several highlights; he...
BIGFORK, MT
FanSided

Does college softball have a mercy rule?

One of the greatest things about college softball is seeing offenses explode for a ton of runs. But is there a mercy rule in effect for NCAA softball?. Because of the nature of the sport, college softball often features a regular barrage of home runs for fans to be able to enjoy. It’s not always that way, but it’s not uncommon to see a ton of runs get scored in a game as a result.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Daily Inter Lake

Mack Webb Dettmann, 48

Mack Dettmann, 48, passed away at home on April 30, 2022. He was born to James and Etta (Webb) Dettmann in Kalispell. Mack attended Evergreen Elementary School in Kalispell and later moved with his mother and sister to Livingston where he graduated from Park High School in 1992. He was active in football, wrestling, band, Boy Scouts and Legion baseball. He went on to Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, on a football scholarship, where he graduated with honor degrees in both international relations and sociology/criminal justice. After college, Mack returned to Livingston and met his future wife, Sheryl. They married in...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

C-Falls, Whitefish netters beat Libby

Columbia Falls swept Libby in a pair of tennis duals, as did Whitefish Saturday at the FVCC courts. The Wildcats topped Libby 4-3, with Cade Morgan and Cody Schweikert as doubles winners, and Jax Ramage and Sean Burgess as winners in singles. Ryan Beagle and Tyler Anderson were Libby’s singles winners. The Columbia Falls girls beat Libby 6-1. Cloey Ramage and Lillian McDonald led the Wildkats with their singles wins, and the doubles pair of Grace Gedlaman/Alyssa Williams was also victorious. For the Lady Loggers, Ellie Andreessen and Allie Thorstenson won their doubles match. Whitefish’s girls defeated Libby 7-0, behind singles wins by...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Wolfpack boys, Bravettes win Archie Roe

Saturday was windy at times, rainy at others, and there was plenty of the usual at the 43rd renewal of the Archie Roe Invitational track and field meet at Legends Stadium. Hellgate had its usual fleet of distant runners; Talon Holmquist of Whitefish cranked another 53-foot shot put; Glacier’s boys won another meet. For the unusual, look no further than the boys’ 1,600 which featured the fastest time in the state, regardless of class. Glacier’s Sam Ells clocked 4 minutes, 15.04 seconds. Ells was seven seconds ahead of Hellgate's Finneas Colescott, who ran 4:22.76. It was the only meet record set Saturday; the...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
The Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Triway blasts 39 hits in 10 innings during doubleheader with Claymont

Triway piled up 39 hits in two commanding wins over Claymont, with everybody getting in on the action. Carter Wachtel threw a five-inning no-hitter in the first game with 11 strikeouts and also was one of five Titans with three hits. Emily Yacapraro, Hailey Massaro, Katie Hoffa and Emma Hudson also hit safely three times, with Massaro driving in a game-high four runs. Emma Flinner and Hanna Massaro had two hits apiece.
WOOSTER, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maidens#Columbia#Lourasia Weather Wax
Daily Inter Lake

AA Lakers split pair in Helena

HELENA — Kostya Hoffman threw five solid innings and backed his own pitching with four runs batted in as Kalispell AA Lakers downed Bozeman 15-3 in Legion baseball Saturday. The Lakers went 1-1 in a round-robin that included the host Helena Senators, who won 9-1 later Saturday. In the first game Kalispell broke a 1-1 tie with crooked numbers in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Max Holden sparked the four-run third inning with an RBI double. Hoffman had an RBI single in the first, an RBI groundout in the fourth to put the Lakers up 6-2 and a two-run...
HELENA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead falls to first-place Capital

HELENA — Flathead managed one hit in a 10-0 loss to Helena Capital in a Western AA softball contest Friday at Kidsports. T Sayers had three hits and A Cockhll drove in two runs and scored three times for Capital (11-3 overall, 9-0 in league). Macy Craver, one of the top hitters in AA, had the lone hit for Flathead (2-12, 1-8). Flathead 000 00 - 0 1 2 Capital 233 02 - 10 8 1 Lacie Franklin, Ava Besson (4) and Laynee Vessar. N Herndon, A Nettleton (3) and T Sayers. FLATHEAD — Macy Craver 1-2, Ava Beson 0-2, Vessar 0-1, Kaidyn Lake 0-2, Mackenzie Brandt 0-1, Ellie Eve 0-2,m Lacie Franklin 0-2, T Carlon 0-2, Brynn Mailman 0-2. HELENA CAPITAL — A Cockhill 1-2, A King 2-4, K Emmert 0-2, T Sayers 3-3, N Hherndoan 0-1, R Solan 1-2, A Nettleton 0-2, E Hirschi 0-1, R Chandler 0-2, B Glowaki 1-1, M Moore 0-2. 2B — Solan. 3B — King. RBIs — Sayersa 2, Cockhill 2, Emmert, Herndon, Solan.
HELENA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy