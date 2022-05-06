Rensel hits 3 homers, Darsow 2 in Wildkats’ rout

RONAN — Demye Rensel hit three home runs and Abbie Darsow slugged two more Thursday, leading Columbia Falls over Ronan 16-6 in a Northwest A softball battle.

Rensel drove in five runs, starting with a two-run homer in the second inning that put the Wildkats up 5-1; She added a solo homer in the fifth and a two-run shot to cap a seven-run seventh inning.

When Maddie Moultray retired the Maidens in order in the sixth, the game ended under the mercy rule.

Moultray allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run in six innings. She also allowed Kiara Sherman’s two-run homer in Ronan’s four-run fifth inning. Moultray struck out seven.

Darsow hit a two-run homer in the fifth and added a solo shot in the seventh for Columbia Falls, which rapped out 17 hits. Haylee Lawrence had three hits and scored three times for the Wildkats.

C-Falls 330 037 - 16 17 5

Ronan 101 040 - 6 5

Maddie Moultray and Demye Rensel. Kiara Sherman, Tyariah Morigeau (6) and Harlee Stokes.

COLUMBIA FALLS — Sydney Mann 1-5, Haylee Lawrence 3-5, Moultay 0-4, Aspen Dawson 1-4, Haden Petgers 2-4, Aletheia Fisher 2-4, Abbie Darsow 3-4, Kyrah Trenkle 1-3, Maddy Collins 1-1, Rensel 3-4, Tayler Lingle 0-0, A Bowler 0-0.

RONAN — Kaydynce Santos 0-3, Kaleigh Benson 1-4, LouRasia Weather Wax 0-2, Kiara Sherman 1-3, Ashlie Welker 1-3, Stokes 0-1, Haylie Webster 0-2, Mira Corum 0-3, Alexis Luedtke 2-3, Morigeau 0-0.

2B — Fisher, Peters, Trenkle, Benson, Luedtke. HR — Rensel 3, Darsow 2, Sherman. RBIs — Rensel 5, Darsow 3, Fisher 2, Dawson 2, Peters, Sherman 2, Bension.