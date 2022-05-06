ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Francisco Lindor’s slump-busting HR propels Mets to comeback win

By Mike Puma
New York Post
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Francisco Lindor picked the perfect moment to hush the talk about his slump.

In a ninth inning in which everything worked Thursday night, it was Lindor’s two-run homer off James Norwood that helped the Mets start believing.

They scored five additional runs after that homer as they rallied with seven runs in the ninth inning to beat the Phillies 8-7 at Citizens Bank Park.

Lindor was 5-for-42 (.119) entering that at-bat, dating to April 25 in St. Louis.

“You guys love talking about numbers. I hate talking about numbers,” the shortstop said. “I need every hit possible. I need every hot out there and I got it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqgOp_0fUlD9Aa00
Francisco Lindor flips his bat after belting a two-run homer in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 8-7 comeback win over the Phillies.
USA TODAY Sports
Manager Buck Showalter said Lindor’s blast made a comeback seem realistic.

“That is a testament to guys like him,” Showalter said. “He’s had a couple of tough things that don’t fit him normally and he doesn’t wallow around in self-pity and pull the dirt in around him.

“He just keeps grinding and gives himself a chance that is why you are glad he’s on your side.”

Lindor started the season on a tear, posting a .313/.408/.563 slash line through his first 17 games, helping bury the memory of his underwhelming start last season.

Showalter praised Trevor Williams’ mop-up role Wednesday against the Braves for allowing the Mets to keep other arms rested for the Phillies. Those arms, Chasen Shreve and Adonis Medina, combined for four shutout innings. Williams pitched 3 ²/₃ innings against Atlanta, extended duty after Adam Ottavino got knocked out in the sixth, and surrendered three runs.

Max Scherzer’s first five starts with the Mets have come with Tomas Nido behind the plate, but that likely will change Friday, when Showalter plans to start James McCann at catcher. Nido was behind the plate for Taijuan Walker on Thursday.

A topic of discussion in the clubhouse was the possibility of postponements because of weather the next two days. Rain is projected all day on Friday, and the forecast is not much better Saturday.

The Mets only have one trip to Philadelphia remaining, Aug. 19-21.

A doubleheader this Sunday might be unrealistic given that the Phillies play Monday at Seattle. Barring any postponements, the Mets and Phillies will play 13 times before the end of May. The two teams have another series scheduled for Citi Field on Memorial Day weekend.

Keith Hernandez is expected back in the Mets’ TV booth Friday after spending the last two weeks sidelined by a health issue.

Comments / 0

