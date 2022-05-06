ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

House prices hit new record but growth expected to slow

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvcr2_0fUlCHFm00
Financial News

The average UK house price increased by more than £3,000 in April, marking the longest run of monthly rises since 2016, according to an index.

Halifax said the average property value rose by 1.1% or £3,078 last month.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “This was the 10th consecutive month that property values have increased, the longest run of continuous gains since the end of 2016.”

The typical house price was a new record of £286,079 – an annual increase of 10.8%.

At the current rate of growth, the price of a typical home could hit £300,000 by the end of the year, but Halifax said that remains unlikely given the economic conditions predicted.

Prices have increased by £47,568 on average over the past two years, the report said.

It took the previous five and a half years to make an equivalent leap, with values increasing by £47,689 on average between October 2014 and April 2020.

Mr Galley said: “The imbalance between supply and demand persists, with an insufficient number of new properties coming on to the market to meet the needs of prospective buyers and strong competition to secure properties driving up prices.

“There remains evidence that this demand is centred on larger family homes rather than smaller properties such as flats. Over the past year, prices for detached and semi-detached properties have risen by over 12%, compared to just 7.1% for flats.

“The net cash increase for detached properties, at just under £50,000 over the past year, is nearly five times more than for flats.”

House prices have continued to climb despite the cost-of-living crisis putting a financial squeeze on households.

With interest rates on the rise and inflation further squeezing household budgets, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow by the end of this year

Inflation is expected to hit 10%-plus in the coming months and the Bank of England raised the base rate to 1% this week, pushing up costs for some borrowers.

Mr Galley continued: “The headwinds facing the wider economy cannot be ignored.

“The house price-to-income ratio is already at its highest ever level (7.2 times full-time average earnings typically) and with interest rates on the rise and inflation further squeezing household budgets, it remains likely that the rate of house price growth will slow by the end of this year.”

Across the UK, Halifax said Northern Ireland is the strongest performer for annual house price growth, at 14.9%, although the average house price there remains some way short of its record of £230,931, set in the summer of 2007.

Average house prices in Wales and Scotland hit new records in April, at £214,396 and £196,471 respectively.

Six out of nine English regions recorded double-digit annual house price inflation during April.

In the South West, the average house price broke through the £300,000 barrier for the first time, at £301,632.

Annual house price inflation in London continues to lag the rest of the UK, at 6.2%.

However, average property values in London remain much higher than the rest of the UK, with the latest average price of £537,896 also a new record for the city, Halifax said.

The house price boom will soon be over

Nathan Emerson, chief executive of property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “Our latest housing market report records a rise in new potential registered buyers per member estate agency branch to 84 in March, however with the recent announcement made by the Bank of England on the increase in interest rates, this will undoubtedly show some effect within the market in the coming months.”

Andrew Montlake, managing director of mortgage broker Coreco, said: “Even though prices rose sharply again in April, the house price boom will soon be over.

“The stamp duty holiday, record low interest rates and the race for space triggered an unprecedented surge in demand and activity, pushing prices ever higher, but we’re now entering the business end of the pandemic.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “With another interest rate rise this month, and the potential for more to come, brokers are being kept busy.

“Borrowers are increasingly concerned about rising mortgage rates and are keen to secure a fixed rate in particular before they rise further.”

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Last month we asked people how much their monthly mortgage payments would have to rise this year in order to put their finances under pressure, and 10% of people said up to £50 would be enough.

“Once increases started closing in on £100 a month, a third of people said they’d face difficulties, and with a rise of up to £200 a month, two-thirds said they’d struggle. Unfortunately, rises of this size are possible.”

Here are average house prices in April followed by the annual increase, according to Halifax:

– East Midlands, £237,466, 12.8%– Eastern England, £334,570, 11.9%– London, £537,896, 6.2%– North East, £163,431, 8.9%– North West, £217,199, 10.7%– Northern Ireland, £182,565, 14.9%– Scotland, £196,471, 8.3%– South East, £390,095, 12.1%– South West, £301,632, 14.8%– Wales, £214,396, 14.2%– West Midlands, £241,632, 10.4%– Yorkshire and the Humber, £197,955, 10.3%

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#House Price Index#Interest Rates#Uk#Un
FOXBusiness

Real estate expert on whether home prices could come down amid Fed rate hikes

First American Financial Corporation chief economist Mark Fleming discussed where he believes home prices are going amid expected rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as a way to tame surging inflation. Fleming, who leads an economics team responsible for analyzing and forecasting trends in the real estate and mortgage markets,...
BUSINESS
money.com

Gas Prices Are Spiking Again and Could Hit a New Record High Soon

Gas prices are rising rapidly, yet again. The national average for a gallon of regular is up 11 cents in one week and now sits just 5 cents below the all-time high notched in March. At this rate, gas prices could reach a new record high very soon — perhaps even over the weekend.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Britain and the US are ALREADY in recession and the Bank of England must CUT interest rates tomorrow, says ex-member of rate-setting committee

The UK economy is already in recesssion and the Bank of England should slash interest rates tomorrow, a former member of the rate-setting committee has claimed. Professor David Blanchflower, who sat on the Bank's Monetary Policy Committee between 2006 and 2009, insisted it would be an 'error' for interest rates to be raised further.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MarketWatch

‘Buyers of a median-price home are looking at a monthly mortgage payment that is almost 50% higher than it was a year ago.’ The 30-year mortgage rate dips slightly to 5.1%

The interest rate on the country’s benchmark mortgage product edged downward for the first time since early March, but that doesn’t mean the housing market will see a reprieve. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.1% for the week ending April 28, according to data released by Freddie Mac.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

U.S. Home Prices Continue Double-Digit Annual Increases as Interest Rates Rise

For the 20th consecutive week, median U.S. listing prices saw double-digit increases, rising 14.7% year-over-year during the week ending April 30, according to a report by Realtor.com on Thursday. The report comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday of a half-point interest rate hike, the largest...
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Why the Fed Rate Hike Isn't the Worst News for Home Buyers

Rising interest rates could actually help home buyers in some ways. The Federal Reserve announced a half-percentage-point increase in its target rate. This brings the target rate to between 0.75% and 1.00%, up from near 0% during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. While this will make mortgage rates rise,...
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Today's Average Mortgage Rate Slides Lower | May 6, 2022

House buyers applying for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage today can expect to see rates averaging 5.939%. The 30-year rate decreased 0.16 percentage points from yesterday. Other loan categories are also lower. The 15-year fixed-rate loan is averaging 4.976%, while the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is at 4.375%. The...
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Current Mortgage Interest Rates on May 3, 2022: Rates Increase

A handful of important mortgage rates went up today. 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both climbed a bit higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also increased slightly. Mortgage rates have been slowly rising since the start of this year, and are expected to...
REAL ESTATE
Fortune

We’re in a historically overvalued housing market, and these cities could see home prices drop 10%, Moody’s says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A housing market slump looked all but assured two years ago. At the time, it made sense: The strict state-issued lockdowns had pushed the U.S. unemployment rate to its highest level since the Great Depression era, and many states had banned in-person home showings. However, a housing bust didn't come to pass. Both Congress and the Federal Reserve stepped in with unprecedented economic aid, and after just two months of recession the U.S. economy and housing market flipped into high growth.
BUSINESS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy