Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Collects assist in Game 2 loss

Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in an 8-2 win against the Mariners on Saturday. Kiermaier did his damage early with a single in the third inning and a double and theft of third base in the fifth for only his second multi-hit game of the season. The 34-year-old has been slumping through May, going 1-for-18 over the five games prior to Saturday's effort, and the steal was his first of the season. If Kiermaier's .188/.243/.333 slash line holds, he would post career lows in each category.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO