Nashville, TN

Predators' Alexandre Carrier: Collects assist in Game 2 loss

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Carrier notched an assist, four hits, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 2-1...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Minnesota brings 2-1 lead into game 4 against St. Louis

LINE: Blues -117, Wild -105 NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 2-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 5-1 in the last matchup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Preds Fall to Avalanche in Game 3 as Series Shifts to Nashville

Teams Combine for Six Power-Play Goals; Predators Down 3-0 to Avalanche in Round One Series. The Predators went 2-for-3 on the power play with goals from Eeli Tolvanen for his 1st career playoff goal and Roman Josi in the 7-3 loss. 05:06 •. Nashville and Colorado combined for six power-play...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Avalanche vs. Predators Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 5/7/2022

This western conference series will continue in Nashville with a matinee game three as the Predators play host to the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators will look to finally get on the board after losing game one 7-2 and then getting dominated in overtime for a game two final score of 2-1. Can the Predators finally steal a win at home today? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction and pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Predators’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Avalanche in Game 2

The Nashville Predators demonstrated a better overall effort in the first period of Game 2, but the Colorado Avalanche’s depth and skill took over the game. The game was close on the scoreboard, but the shots heavily favored head coach Jared Bednar’s club. With the game at 1-1 after 60 minutes, the winner was decided in the first overtime period when Cale Makar sniped a shot past Predators goaltender Connor Ingram to seal the win. It was a devastating end to an otherwise brilliant performance from Ingram, and the team now heads back to Nashville down 2-0 in the series.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preds Official Podcast: Connor Ingram and Heading Home

The Podcast Checks In as the Predators Drop the First Two Games of their Series Against Colorado. The Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway, and the Predators are headed home as the series shifts to Nashville. Brooks Bratten and Kara Hammer check in for a quick episode to discuss the first two games between the Preds and the Colorado Avalanche, including Connor Ingram's epic performance in Game 2. Hear from Ingram following the contest and learn what the Predators need to do as they head back to Tennessee for Games 3 and 4.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

FOX Sports

Avalanche take 3-0 series lead over Preds with 7-3 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 Saturday for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Colorado visits Nashville with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Avalanche -230, Predators +187; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-2 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

NHL

