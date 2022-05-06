ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PHILS BLOW 7-1 LEAD IN 9TH: CAN’T ANYBODY HERE PLAY THIS GAME!?

Cover picture for the articleSo there will be a lot more games for the Phillies to lose. But none will be as cataclysmic as this one. That’s what manager Casey Stengel said about the 1962 Mets, who finished 40-120. And that’s what Phillies fans all over the world will be saying this...

ESPN

Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Marte caps 8-7 win

PHILADELPHIA -- — The previous 330 times the New York Mets trailed by six runs in the ninth inning, they had lost. “I’m sure everyone counted us out,” Brandon Nimmo said. “These guys, they don’t give up. With that mentality, anything is possible.”. The Mets...
MLB
NBC Sports

Fans react to Phillies' horrific collapse against Mets

The Phillies have suffered some pretty ugly losses in recent years. None of them are even close to as ugly as Thursday night's dreadful loss to the Mets at Citizens Bank Park. With a 7-1 lead and just three outs away from a big victory, the Phils allowed seven unanswered runs in the ninth inning, extending their losing streak to four consecutive games.
Yardbarker

Mets-Phillies Rained Out, Doubleheader Scheduled For August

PHILADELPHIA -- There will be no baseball played on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park due to rain. The Mets will get to relish in Thursday evening's uncanny seven-run comeback win for an extra day after tonight's matchup with the Phillies was postponed as a result of poor weather. This...
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper had message for Phillies after brutal collapse

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered as brutal of a loss as possible Thursday against the New York Mets, and Bryce Harper saw fit to rally his team after the collapse. The Phillies gave up seven runs in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 8-7 loss to the Mets, which prompted Harper to call a players-only meeting after the game. Phillies players said Harper’s words lasted less than a minute, but were to the point.
FOX Sports

Phillies host New York Mets, look to break home slide

LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide. Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409. New York...
MLB

Wheeler, Eflin hit COVID-19 IL as Phils eye options

PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies officials spent a good chunk of Sunday morning huddled in manager Joe Girardi’s office at Citizens Bank Park. Inside, they discussed an unwelcome roster crunch and the many ways they might handle it. Both Zack Wheeler and ﻿Zach Eflin﻿ have been placed on the COVID-19 injured...
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott recalled, starting for Phillies on Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Didi Gregorius was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a knee ailment. As a result, Stott has been recalled from Triple-A to the MLB roster. On Saturday, he's getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer.
CBS New York

Mets-Phillies postponed day after historic comeback

PHILADELPHIA — The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader.The opener will begin at 1:05 p.m., with the originally scheduled game still set for 7:15 p.m.Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61 ERA) had been slated to pitch for the first-place Mets, who stunned Philadelphia by rallying for seven runs in the ninth inning of an 8-7 victory in the series opener Thursday night.Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93) was lined up to start for the Phillies, who have lost five of six.The game was called off more than six hours before it was supposed to begin. It was the third major league game on Friday's slate postponed early in the day because of inclement weather, including Dodgers-Cubs in Chicago and Rangers-Yankees in New York.
FOX Sports

Phillies aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Mets

LINE: Mets -137, Phillies +118; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will try to end a four-game losing streak when they play the New York Mets. Philadelphia has an 11-15 record overall and an 8-8 record in home games. The Phillies have a 5-10 record in games when they have given up a home run.
NBC Sports

Rainout gives Phillies a reset after Thursday night's horrendous loss

A day after a loss that left everyone from the clubhouse to the executive suite in a state of numb disbelief, Mother Nature stepped in and gave the Phillies a reset day. The team’s game against the New York Mets, scheduled for Friday night at Citizens Bank Park, was postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 20.
CBS New York

Mets game postponed Friday against Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- Tonight's Mets game against the Phillies has been postponed because of rain. The Phillies say the game will be played at 1:05 p.m. on August 20 as part of a doubleheader.  The second game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.Thursday night, the Mets pulled off their biggest ninth-inning comeback in 25 years to beat the Phillies.CLICK HERE for more information.  
