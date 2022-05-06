KIHS Interact Club sends monetary donations to support Ukraine

STEVENSVILLE — The Interact Club at Kent Island High School, which is sponsored by Rotary Club of Kent Island, a chapter of Rotary International, has recently sent off a monetary donation to support the to humanitarian relief efforts for the nation of Ukraine. Student members of the club volunteered during lunchtimes to collect funds from other students, as well as staff and administration, which is going to the Revived Soldiers Ukraine non-profit that provides aid to the Ukrainian people in support of their fundamental human rights and medical rehabilitation. Items include ambulances, medical supplies and assistance, and technology. Every dollar raised has been generously matched by the Rotary Club of Kent island.

The mission of Rotary International is “Service Above Self,” which is also adopted by all Interact Clubs in high schools. Besides this Ukrainian relief effort, the students at KIHS have already been involved in local efforts such as Kent Island Beach Clean-Ups and volunteer projects at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC), in Grasonville.

Rotary as well as Interact Clubs, apply “The Four-Way Test” in evaluating all decisions, that being; “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned?” These principles are taught to students who are members of the Interact Club.