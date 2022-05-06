ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevensville, MD

KIHS Interact Club sends monetary donations to support Ukraine

By Hannah Combs
Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7ij1_0fUl8nKr00

STEVENSVILLE — The Interact Club at Kent Island High School, which is sponsored by Rotary Club of Kent Island, a chapter of Rotary International, has recently sent off a monetary donation to support the to humanitarian relief efforts for the nation of Ukraine. Student members of the club volunteered during lunchtimes to collect funds from other students, as well as staff and administration, which is going to the Revived Soldiers Ukraine non-profit that provides aid to the Ukrainian people in support of their fundamental human rights and medical rehabilitation. Items include ambulances, medical supplies and assistance, and technology. Every dollar raised has been generously matched by the Rotary Club of Kent island.

The mission of Rotary International is “Service Above Self,” which is also adopted by all Interact Clubs in high schools. Besides this Ukrainian relief effort, the students at KIHS have already been involved in local efforts such as Kent Island Beach Clean-Ups and volunteer projects at the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center (CBEC), in Grasonville.

Rotary as well as Interact Clubs, apply “The Four-Way Test” in evaluating all decisions, that being; “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? And will it be beneficial to all concerned?” These principles are taught to students who are members of the Interact Club.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network host Guess That Tune Gala

Hundreds of people came together at the Bayfront Convention Center on Saturday to help out an important program in the community. Four hundred people took part in the Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network’s Guess That Tune Gala. This is the 15th year that this event has taken place and it was the first time […]
ADVOCACY
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
10
Followers
42
Post
453
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy