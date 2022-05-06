ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Lawyer sets up tent to help homeless residents in Berkeley

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfbfU_0fUl6s0K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Hlqn_0fUl6s0K00
Lawyer sets up tent to help homeless in Berkeley 02:11

BERKELEY (KPIX) -- For years, roughly 160 people made their homes between exits along Interstate 80 in Berkeley.

While many have found shelter. about a dozen people are still left out on the streets.

Sarah T.  remains unhoused.

"It's not only physically exhausting, it's emotionally and mentally debilitating. You get worn down. It's hard to get up every day," she told KPIX.

Sarah has been on the move after her homeless encampment along I-80 was cleared. She's tired and says she wants only one thing: "Just a place to live, you know?"

Sarah and about a dozen others found a block near the freeway in Berkeley to call home for now but she says she's been harassed by security guards from neighboring businesses.

Andrea Henson, a civil rights attorney who helps the homeless, heard about the harassment and decided to set up a tent next to her clients.

"I'll put my tent up and you have me. No one is going to come and talk to you that way and we're going to find out who this is and I'll deal with it. I'll defend you," Henson said.

Henson has been working with this group since 2019 to help them find housing. While others were placed in congregate housing, Henson says these residents have special needs.

"The folks that were left were the most disabled so they couldn't go into congregate shelters because they had serious disabilities -- mental disabilities that prevented them from being around strangers," she explained.

Henson says her clients have spent years on waiting lists trying to navigate the system. Lawyers with the nonprofit "Where Do We Go Berkeley" (and specifically Henson) have given this group hope that they will soon have a roof over their heads.

"She definitely gives us wind beneath our wings kind of thing," Sarah T. said.

"I help them right where they are and I'm very passionate as a civil rights attorney. I want to help those that no one will help," Henson said.

Comments / 27

Jenny Kits
1d ago

that is a very righteous amazing humbling feeling to know that there are people out there that have more than average person and are still willing to help some people turn their nose up and look the other way when God makes it highway he looks low and it's the people that need it the most that shouldn't be forgotten. as different as we all are at the end of the day we are all human and we need to be needed and we need to be loved but you can't really feel that way unless somebody in this world values you so God bless whoever this person is helping the people in Berkeley we need more people like you in this world

Reply
17
Bethany Levasseur
1d ago

This lady is very inspiring gives hope to people that really need her help God bless and thank you for being so caring You lift up hearts

Reply
14
Chris St John
1d ago

Well that's good to hear. Little baby steps. Finally somebody is doing something.

Reply(8)
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Berkeley, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Berkeley, CA
CBS Sacramento

Nearly 2 Dozen COVID Cases Traced To People Who Attended McClatchy High Junior Prom

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at C.K. McClatchy High School over the past two weeks, officials said. On Wednesday, a Sacramento City Unified School District official announced they’ve had 50 positive cases at the campus since April 21. Notably, officials say at least 21 of those positive cases were from people who attended the school’s junior prom. However, SCUSD says overlapping social and school contacts have made it hard to trace exactly where the outbreak started. The district notes that everyone who attended Junior Prom was required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Despite the outbreak, district officials are defending the decision to hold events like prom. “With the mental health impact of the pandemic – these types of extra-curricular events typically bring hope and joy for those attending and engaging,” said SCUSD Student Support & Health Services Director Victoria Flores in a statement. “As COVID remains a concern, this is the balance we continue to weigh.” The latest state numbers show California’s COVID cases and test positivity rate on a gradual increase over the past few weeks. Still, deaths have not shown any signs of increasing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

San Francisco woman, 33, arrested for allegedly renting airbnb for 15-year-old boy she met online

A Michigan woman was arrested after she flew to San Francisco on an alleged trip to meet a 15-year-old boy police claim she was talking to online. Stephanie Sudarin Sin, 33, allegedly flew to San Francisco, rented an Airbnb and then dispatched multiple Ubers to Novi, California, to bring the boy back to the rental. According to law enforcement, Ms Sin rented the Airbnb for a month, and would periodically send the car services to pick up the boy.After Ms Sin attempted to send several Ubers to the boy's home, he got scared and reportedly told his parents about what...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Lawyers#Kpix
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Dirtiest City

There was a time three decades ago when some of America’s cities were choked by smog. Clean air rules have helped improve that situation, but the effects have been limited. Recently, Los Angeles posted its smoggiest day in 30 years. Air pollution isn’t the only measure of dirty cities, though. Other conditions include rats, which […]
POLITICS
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
56K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy