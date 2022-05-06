Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening around 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO MONDAY, MAY 23 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Monday, May 23. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday, May 17 and to a crest of 48.7 feet Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Sun 10 am CD 44.2 44.4 44.9
