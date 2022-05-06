ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TX

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Lampasas by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-06 01:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bedford, Benton, Carroll, Cheatham, Davidson, Decatur, Dickson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bedford; Benton; Carroll; Cheatham; Davidson; Decatur; Dickson; Giles; Henderson; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; Marshall; Maury; Montgomery; Perry; Robertson; Rutherford; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Wayne; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 183 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEDFORD BENTON CARROLL CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DECATUR DICKSON GILES HENDERSON HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN MACON MADISON MARSHALL MAURY MONTGOMERY PERRY ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE WAYNE WILLIAMSON WILSON
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alleghany, Bath, Craig, Giles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Craig; Giles FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Giles, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. In West Virginia, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
County
Coryell County, TX
City
Anderson, TX
County
Robertson County, TX
County
Henderson County, TX
City
Milam, TX
City
Henderson, TX
County
Freestone County, TX
County
Limestone County, TX
County
Milam County, TX
City
Lampasas, TX
County
Falls County, TX
County
Lampasas County, TX
County
Anderson County, TX
County
Leon County, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dense Fog Advisory#Bell
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 20:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, State Highway 14 between Newport and Oil Trough and State Highway 122 to Newark affected. Possible structural flooding along State Highway 14 in Independence County. Bateman Levee patrolling begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 26.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage by Monday morning, May 9. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 26.6 Sat 8 PM 26.5 23.8 21.1 NEAR CREST
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the foothills. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds and blowing dust include Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascades in Lane County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 09:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
LANE COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River at Fenton. Meramec River at Pacific. Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River near Arnold. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River at Pacific. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 19.4 feet, Private road under the Highway F bridge becomes flooded at this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 19.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM CDT Sunday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Meramec River Pacific 15.0 19.0 18.0 11.5 5.3 4.2 3.8
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Warning will expire at 1230 PM EDT this afternoon for portions of north central Maryland and western Maryland, including the following counties: in north central Maryland, Washington. In western Maryland, Allegany. Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 40 and 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway and Highway 101. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County, Quay County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Harding County; Quay County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County and Harding County. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, until 9 PM MDT this evening. For the High Wind Warning, from 9 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures locally as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Virginia, Giles, Craig, Alleghany VA and Bath Counties. In West Virginia, Summers, Monroe, Eastern Greenbrier and Western Greenbrier Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening around 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Concordia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO MONDAY, MAY 23 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Monday, May 23. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday, May 17 and to a crest of 48.7 feet Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Sun 10 am CD 44.2 44.4 44.9
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible in the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains near Buffalo Pass. Areas of blowing dust possible along I-40 from Winslow to Petrified Forest National Park. For the second Wind Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Areas within the Colorado River Valley, as well as the Black Mesa area and the Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from now to 11 PM MST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times, especially for areas north of the Mogollon Rim into the Navajo Nation.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 11:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph. Localized gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible for areas immediately east of Flagstaff, including Doney Park and Interstate 40 from mile post 205 to mile post 225. * WHERE...Much of Northern and Central Arizona. * WHEN...From now to 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust may reduced visibilities at times near the Grand Canyon and Page.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening around 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Adams; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Mississippi River At Natchez affecting Wilkinson, Concordia and Adams Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY, MAY 17 TO MONDAY, MAY 23 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Natchez. * WHEN...From Tuesday, May 17 to Monday, May 23. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, Carthage Point Road becomes impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Tuesday, May 17 and to a crest of 48.7 feet Thursday, May 19. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Natchez 48.0 44.5 Sun 10 am CD 44.2 44.4 44.9
ADAMS COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy