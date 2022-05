Magnetic. Charismatic. Larger than life. That was Cyrenius "Cy" Menard, those who knew him say. The 19-year-old football player at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield died when he was ejected in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Bergen County, New Jersey in the southbound lanes of Route 17 in Saddle River late Friday morning, May 6.

FAIRFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO