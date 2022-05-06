Easton Airport Cruise-In returns May 15 after two-year hiatus

EASTON — Easton Airport and the Chesapeake Classic Car Club will host the second annual Easton Airport Cruise-In on Sunday, May 15. Automobile enthusiasts and the general public are invited to enjoy an afternoon of fun with unique and classic cars on display at Easton Airport.

The Cruise-In is an “open show” style event. All vehicle makes, models and years are invited to attend. Gates open to participating show vehicles at noon and trophies will be awarded at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend between noon and 4 p.m. to walk the tarmac, enjoy seeing the unique vehicles, and meet the owners and drivers.

“We had a great turnout for our inaugural event in 2019, but then COVID halted our efforts to bring it back two years in a row,” Easton Airport Manager Micah Risher said. “We are excited to invite the car club back and enjoy a great day with cars and planes at the airport.”

Admission and event parking is free to the general public. Chesapeake Classic Car Club will collect a $5 participation donation for vehicles that participate in the Cruise-In. Proceeds will support the Easton Airport’s Aviation Career Education Program.

Aloft Biplane Rides will have “Silver Queen” on display and available to book rides. Originally built in 1942 as a World War II primary trainer, “Silver Queen” is a modified Boeing Stearman that meets modern standards with added performance.

Sugar Buns Airport Café will have Cruise-In specials and their world-famous Sugar Buns for purchase. Local food trucks will participate in the event and offer lunch options outside near the airport’s picnic area.

The Aviation Career Education Committee is finalizing details with Trident Aircraft Flight Training to offer kids a free flight over Easton during the event. The introductory flights will give students a brief glimpse at what it takes to be a pilot in hopes it provides the spark that ignites a passion for a career in aviation. Flights will be first come, first serve with a limited number available during the event. More information on the rides will be announced online in the days leading up to the event.

“Sundance Kitchen, Bath & Exteriors made a donation to the ACE Scholarship Program during the 2021 Easton Airport Day,” Easton Airport Business & Marketing Coordinator Jeff Lankford said. “Their support and the contribution of Cruise-In participants will allow us to offer these flights to kids. Who knows, we might inspire the next aviator, airline mechanic or astronaut.”

Visit www.eastonairport.com/cruise-in for more information on flights for kids, event schedule, parking map, vendors, weather related cancelation notices and more.