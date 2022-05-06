Caught on Camera: Thieves Steal Work Equipment From Concord Man's Truck

MANTECA (CBS13) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Bass Pro Shop in Manteca last week. On Friday at around 9:51 p.m., Manteca police were alerted to Bass Pro Shop in response to an alarm, they say. When officers arrived, they searched the business but couldn’t find the suspects. They looked at the store’s surveillance video and saw the suspects, who appeared to be three male adults or older teens. Police say among other things, the suspects sprayed a fire extinguisher into a fish tank.

MANTECA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO