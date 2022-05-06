ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Britain's Conservatives confident on Northern Ireland's future in UK

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P5qLr_0fUl3NGC00

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The co-chair of Britain's ruling Conservative Party Oliver Dowden said he was confident his party could make the case for Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom in any future vote on unification with Ireland.

"I'm confident that we will be able to make the case for Northern Ireland remaining in the United Kingdom should that arise, but I don't think we're at that stage yet," he told Sky News.

Reporting by William James; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Polls Close In UK Elections With Historic N.Ireland Result Predicted

Polls closed Thursday following UK local and regional elections that could prove historic in Northern Ireland and heap further pressure on embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The contest for the devolved assembly in Belfast could see a pro-Irish nationalist party win for the first time in the troubled history of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tory MPs urged to back Johnson as Sinn Fein secures victory in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson will use the Queen’s Speech as an effort to secure his leadership following a bruising set of local elections which saw the Tories lose control of key authorities and suffer a net loss of more than 400 councillors.The speech on Tuesday, setting out the Government’s priorities, would focus on the economy, health and national security, Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi said as he urged Tory MPs to rally around the Prime Minister.The Prime Minister’s troubles deepened on Saturday, with a constitutional headache in the form of Sinn Fein’s victory in the Stormont elections.A unionist party has always taken the...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
William James
The Independent

Key issues in the Northern Ireland election campaign

The Northern Ireland Protocol, the possibility of a border poll, the cost-of-living crisis and the future of the Stormont powersharing Executive were among the key issues during the Northern Ireland election campaign.– The Northern Ireland ProtocolDUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said repeatedly that the post-Brexit protocol has cast a long shadow over Northern Ireland’s politics and it has been at the heart of debate throughout the campaign.Sir Jeffrey’s party quit the powersharing Executive earlier this year in protest at the new trading arrangements which unionists see as an Irish Sea border and he has vowed not to re-enter government...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatives#Conservative Party#Britain#Uk#Sky News#The Thomson Reuters Trust
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Trophy hunter kills Botswana's biggest 'tusker' elephant with ivory weighing 200lb after paying $50,000 for the 'privilege' - sparking fury from country's former president

A professional trophy hunter shot and killed the largest 'tusker' elephant in Botswana after paying $50,000 to join a hunt. Botswanan hunter Leon Kachelhoffer claims he killed the big tusker, which was carrying 200lb (91kg) of ivory, on the country's northern border with Namibia. The elephant was in its early-50s...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Andrei Tapalaga

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy