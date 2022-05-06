Britain's Conservatives confident on Northern Ireland's future in UK

LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - The co-chair of Britain's ruling Conservative Party Oliver Dowden said he was confident his party could make the case for Northern Ireland remaining part of the United Kingdom in any future vote on unification with Ireland.

"I'm confident that we will be able to make the case for Northern Ireland remaining in the United Kingdom should that arise, but I don't think we're at that stage yet," he told Sky News.

Reporting by William James; editing by James Davey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.