Politics

Labour marks historic victory in Westminster - a council held by the Tories since creation in 1964

By Ashley Cowburn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Labour has pulled off a historic victory in the Tory council of Westminster — a seat held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1964.

It came just hours after Tories lost the “crown jewel” of Wandsworth , which Labour last held 44 years ago in 1978, in a major blow to Boris Johnson.

Strengthening its grip on the capital, Labour also clinched victory in Barnet after the Tory council leader conceded defeat, saying the loss was a “warning shot” for the government.

He added the result did not “bode well” for the Conservatives at the next general election, as the Partygate scandal and the cost of living crisis impacts on the party’s vote share.

Jonathan Carr-West, the chief executive of the Local Government information Unit (LGiU), said with around half of the councils declared the “most dramatic” were in the capital.

He said Labour taking control of Barnet, Wandsworth and Westminster council “has huge symbolic value and losing all three of these councils in a single election will be a big blow to the Conservative morale”.

Mr Carr-West added: “At the same time, it’s part of a longer term trend in which Labour has tightened its grip on inner London.

“Over the last decade, we have seen an increasing polarisation with the Labour vote concentrated in large cities and university towns and Conservative support spread across the rest of the country. In that respect, Conservative losses in Southampton or West Oxfordshire might be more telling indicators.”

After full results were declared from 67 councils, the Tories had lost control of four authorities and suffered a net loss of 90 seats, Labour had a net gain of two councils and 57 councillors, the Lib Dems had gained a council and 37 seats while the Greens had put on 20 councillors.

As dozens of Tory councillors lost their seats against the backdrop of the cost-of-living crisis and the Partygate scandal, other local Conservative leaders also criticised the prime minister.

John Mallinson, leader of Carlisle City Council hit out after Labour took control of the new Cumberland authority which will replace it.

He told the BBC: “I think it is not just partygate, there is the integrity issue.

“Basically I just don’t feel people any longer have the confidence that the Prime Minister can be relied upon to tell the truth.”

In Portsmouth, where the Tories lost four seats, Simon Bosher the leader of the Conservative group said Mr Johnson should “take a good, strong look in the mirror” because “those are people that are actually bearing the brunt on the doorstep of behaviour of what’s been going on in Westminster”.

Ravi Govindia, the outgoing leader of the Wandsworth Tories, said: “Let’s not be coy about it, of course national issues were part of the dilemma people were facing.”

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
The Independent

Boris Johnson told tide towards leadership challenge ‘unstoppable’ after loss of flagship seats in elections

Disgruntled Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable” after the Conservatives lost almost 400 councillors and a string of flagship councils. The prime minister admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country as Keir Starmer’s Labour failed to make a breakthrough in the so-called red wall heartland.Tories were also buoyed by Durham Police’s announcement of an investigation into an alleged breach of Covid regulations by Starmer, which they hope will...
BBC

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah loses seat despite Labour win

The leader of Oldham council, Arooj Shah, has dramatically lost her seat. Labour's Ms Shah, who became the north of England's first female Muslim council leader in 2021, was edged out in the Chadderton South ward by the Conservatives, who won by 96 votes. Oldham will remain Labour-run, as will...
Daily Mail

Jacob Rees-Mogg reveals picture of empty Cabinet Office that enraged him so much he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home

Jacob Rees-Mogg has shared an image of an empty Cabinet Office which enraged him so much that he left notes for the civil servants who were working from home. Mr Rees-Mogg's zealous attempts to end WFH raised eyebrows this week, after he left notes saying 'sorry you were out when I visited, I look forward to seeing you in the office very soon' on empty desks at Whitehall.
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tories may lose ‘hundreds’ of seats, says elections guru

The Conservatives are on course to lose “hundreds” of seats, an elections guru warned ahead of polls opening across the UK today. In an article for The Independent, Sir John Curtice warned that the Conservatives were on course to suffer major losses in the first big test of public opinion since the Partygate scandal hit headlines.Meanwhile, the leader of one grassroots Tory group told The Independent that anger about the No 10 parties, topped up by fears over rising living costs, pointed to the party’s supporters staying at home on Thursday.“People most affected by lockdown – those who missed...
The Independent

Tory MPs urged to back Johnson as Sinn Fein secures victory in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson will use the Queen’s Speech as an effort to secure his leadership following a bruising set of local elections which saw the Tories lose control of key authorities and suffer a net loss of more than 400 councillors.The speech on Tuesday, setting out the Government’s priorities, would focus on the economy, health and national security, Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi said as he urged Tory MPs to rally around the Prime Minister.The Prime Minister’s troubles deepened on Saturday, with a constitutional headache in the form of Sinn Fein’s victory in the Stormont elections.A unionist party has always taken the...
The Independent

Lib Dems will seize ‘Blue Wall’ constituencies from Tories, says Sir Ed Davey

The Lib Dems will seize “Blue Wall” constituencies from Tory MPs, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he declared the party was “winning across the country again”.The Kingston and Surbiton MP hailed Lib Dem gains in council seats and claimed Conservatives were being dragged down by a “discredited” Prime Minister.Speaking in front of party activists on Wimbledon Common, Sir Ed said: “We are going to have a Liberal Democrat MP for Wimbledon at the next election.“And I think there are other places where we’re going to see Liberal Democrat success for the first time ever.“I’m really excited about the South...
The Independent

Falling home ownership cost Tories votes, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has suggested that falling levels of home ownership were a key factor in the Conservatives’ heavy local election losses.The levelling up and housing minister said more had to be done to get Britons on the property ladder, noting the party’s defeats to Labour in London.“There is a particular challenge for us in London and I think that challenge in London relates to ... homeownership,” Mr Gove told The Sunday Telegraph.“That’s one lesson that I would draw at this stage,” he added. “The other one is that the Labour Party doesn’t seem to have made anything like the...
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Tories' worst fears confirmed

The results from Wales confirm the worst fears of the Welsh Conservatives. They were always expecting to suffer losses, but not on a scale that could wipe out all the gains they made in the last council elections five years ago. Their leader, Andrew RT Davies, blames the issues that...
BBC

Welsh election results 2022: Plaid Cymru takes Ceredigion

Plaid Cymru has seized majority control of Ceredigion for the first time. The party now has 20 seats, independents have taken nine, Liberal Democrats seven, Labour one and Gwlad one. In Powys the Liberal Democrats have gained 10 seats, making them the largest group with a total of 24, although...
The Independent

The Independent

