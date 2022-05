The first time Columbia-native Fayth Layne, 17, was presented with an opportunity in the fifth grade to pick up a shotgun and shoot at a clay target, she cried. "I didn't want to pick up a gun. I didn't want to be around guns," Layne said. "But when I hit my target on the first shot, the rest is history."

