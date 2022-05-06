ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League title race: Ten classic battles for the English title

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool trailed Manchester City by 14 points on 15 January, but the Reds have dropped only two points since and find themselves only one point behind Pep Guardiola's side with four matches left to play. With the race for the Premier League crown set to go right down to...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho’s emotional reaction to Roma clinching place in UEFA Conference League final

Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Mo Salah is one of six Liverpool stars selected in FIFA 22's Premier League Team of the Season and leads the ratings with Cristiano Ronaldo - but what Man United team-mate's inclusion has caused a stir and who outside of the 'Big Six' makes the cut?

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Sylvain Wiltord
Person
Salomon Kalou
Person
Ryan Giggs
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Fabien Barthez
Reuters

Man City go three points clear, Everton out of bottom three

MANCHESTER, May 8 (Reuters) - Manchester City lifted the gloom of their Champions League exit to seize control of the Premier League title race with a 5-0 hammering of Newcastle United and Everton took a big leap towards safety on Sunday. Arsenal also boosted their hopes of finishing in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Spurs; Nice-Nantes in French final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Quadruple-chasing Liverpool turns its attention back to the pursuit of the Premier League title against Tottenham after reaching the Champions League final. Before playing Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, Liverpool could add the FA Cup and Premier League title, having already collected the League Cup. Liverpool trails Manchester City by one point so is relying on its opponent slipping up in the remaining four games while winning itself. City, whose European hopes were ended by Real Madrid on Wednesday, isn’t in action until Sunday against Newcastle. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa. The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem. Defender Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson could return, having been rested for the win at Villarreal on Tuesday. Winning is a priority for Tottenham to try to close the two-point gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League next season. Third-placed Chelsea, which was beaten by Everton last weekend, hosts Wolverhampton. Manchester United, which is three points behind Tottenham having played two games more, is at Brighton. At the other ends of the standings, Watford will be relegated unless Roy Hodgson’s side beats his former club, Crystal Palace. Burnley hosts Aston Villa looking to pull further clear from danger by continuing its resurgence since firing manager Sean Dyche. Three wins and a draw under caretaker manager Mike Jackson have taken Burnley two points above Everton, which occupies the last relegation place with a game in hand. Brentford and Southampton, who are both eight points above the drop zone, meet in west London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Reds#Bbc Sport#Arsenal
WDBO

Liverpool title setback: Drawing with Spurs aids City's bid

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — There was frustration from Jürgen Klopp at dropping vital points but no moaning. His Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with a tactically disciplined and defensively robust Tottenham handed Manchester City an even greater initiative in the English Premier League title race. The damage...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SB Nation

Football Romanticism & A Liverpool-Real Madrid Champions League Final

Real Madrid and Liverpool. Two clubs that have weaved themselves into the very fabric of European football. Indeed, without Real Madrid and their um, “questionable” European titles in the 1950’s, there likely wouldn’t be European football. (No, we won’t be elaborating more on that history any further).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Andy Dibble: Goalkeeper coach set to leave Cardiff City

Cardiff City are parting company with goalkeeper coach Andy Dibble, BBC Sport Wales has learned. It is understood the former Wales international was told by manager Steve Morison his services were no longer required. Dibble, who began his playing career with the Bluebirds, took the position in 2017. He is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester City will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them with Newcastle United the visitors to the Etihad Stadium.Real Madrid stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with an extra-time triumph over two lung-busting legs, with 120 midweek minutes likely to have significantly fatigued some of the Manchester City manager’s squad.Eddie Howe will hope to capitalise, with his Newcastle team performing well against Liverpool last time out, albeit in defeat.Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more todayHowe may be boosted by the return of a couple of high-profile injury absentees.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
FIFA
The US Sun

Jermaine McGillvary hopes Huddersfield’s cup final can end days where he is greeted by ‘tumbleweed’

JERMAINE McGillvary knows more than most this is Huddersfield’s chance to make an impact, in his hometown as much as anywhere else. And he believes the way rugby league has clubs chasing dreams and risking it all has seen him go from playing in front of big attendances to turning up to tumbleweed – 6,000 crowds and having the John Smith’s Stadium roughly a quarter full are considered good.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy