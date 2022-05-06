ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Monte dei Paschi swings to profit ahead of new plan in June

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YQCiV_0fUkw6uv00

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) on Friday reported a first quarter profit of 9.7 million euros ($10 million) and said new Chief Executive Luigi Lovaglio would present a new plan for the Italian state-owned bank on June 23.

The first quarter result compares with a 78.6 million euro loss in the previous quarter and a 119.3 million euro profit in the same period of 2021.

Lovaglio, a former UniCredit executive, is currently revising a previous strategic plan Monte dei Paschi submitted to European authorities in December in order to take into account their feedback and the changed macroeconomic environment.

Monte dei Paschi said the size of a planned capital raising for the moment remained at 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion).

Revenues were up 8.7% from the previous quarter as the sale of securities boosted trading income.

The bank set aside 111.3 million euros against loan losses in the period, half the previous quarter's figure when it had tightened criteria to assess some impaired loans.

($1 = 0.9504 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Deutsche Bank, Nomura Win Appeal in Monte Dei Paschi Case

MILAN (Reuters) -An Italian appeals court on Friday acquitted all 13 defendants, as well as Deutsche Bank and Nomura, over derivative deals that prosecutors alleged had helped Monte dei Paschi di Siena hide losses in one of Italy's biggest financial scandals. The verdict, read by lead judge Angela Scalise, overturned...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Takeaway Shares Slump Another 12% to Close Below 2016 IPO Price

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A fall in the share price of Just Eat Takeaway.com NV accelerated in late European trading on Thursday, with the stock closing down 12% at 21.18 euros ($22.26) in Amsterdam - below the company's 2016 initial public offering price of 23 euros. The slump follows the abrupt...
STOCKS
Reuters

Qatar Holding intends to keep its 11.52% share in Lagardère

PARIS, May 8 (Reuters) - Qatar Holding LLC has communicated its intention to keep its 11.52% share in Lagardere, following the public offer initiated by Vivendi for shares in the group, which owns Europe 1, Paris Match and Le Journal du Dimanche. “Qatar Holding LLC indicates that it does not...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Benettons, Blackstone set to launch bid for Atlantia late summer

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone (BX.N) are expected to launch their 58 billion euro ($61 billion) bid for Italy's Atlantia at the end of the summer, three sources said, after they filed their offer prospectus with authorities this week. The bidders, who have...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dei#Milan#Siena#Italian#Unicredit#Monte#European
pymnts

Bank Deposits to See 80-Year Decline as Consumers Move Cash Stockpiles

U.S. banks might see deposits decrease for the first time in several decades, The Wall Street Journal wrote Sunday (April 10). The last two months have seen bank analysts cutting their expectations for deposit levels at big banks, with the 24 banks making up the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, the benchmark, are likely to see a 6% decline in deposits this year.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

May 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. Credit risks have worsened since the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Dominant Dividend Stock

This stock had a mixed first quarter, but still generated solid net revenue and earnings growth. The asset manager's dividend should keep growing at a rapid rate. The stock is one of the best on the planet and trades at a discount to the broader market. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Bank Analysis On Why Bitcoin Can't Serve As An Inflation Hedge

One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America Corp BAC, has recently stated that Bitcoin BTC/USD cannot serve as an inflation hedge. In its recent research paper, the bank mentioned that Bitcoin keeps trading in tandem with the U.S. stocks despite being promoted as a haven asset.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in first quarter

May 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investments in Tunisia rose by 73% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency reported, according to Tunisia's state news agency. The European Union said in March it planned to lend 450 million...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Brazilian Brewer Ambev Posts Q1 Earnings Beat as Volumes Grow

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA's first-quarter net income rose 29.1% from a year earlier as volumes increased, driven by its domestic and South American units, it said on Thursday, beating estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. The bottom line came in at 3.53 billion reais ($717.51 million),...
ECONOMY
Reuters

North American unit shines as Brazil's Gerdau posts $598 mln profit in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA (GGBR4.SA) on Thursday reported first-quarter net profit roughly in line with market expectations as weaker results in Brazil were offset by an improvement in North America. Gerdau's net income reached 2.94 billion reais ($597.96 million), down 17% from the previous...
MARKETS
Reuters

Stocks tumble on inflation fears, Treasury yields jump

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields jumped and global equity markets tanked on Thursday, erasing the prior day's rally on Wall Street, as investors worried aggressive central bank policies around the world to tamp down inflation could easily shackle growth. The rout on Wall Street snuffed a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Egypt's net foreign assets retreat further into the red in March

CAIRO, May 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's net foreign assets (NFAs) dropped by 169.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($9.17 billion) in March, the sharpest decline since the coronavirus crisis broke out in February 2020, central bank data showed on Sunday. NFAs fell to a negative 221.3 billion pounds at the end of...
WORLD
Reuters

Global shares rise as earnings boost, U.S. dollar hits 20-year high

WASHINGTON/LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar touched a two-decade high against rivals on Thursday, as Wall Street rallied and European shares rose from six-week lows with strong earnings reports offseting gloomy U.S. economic data. The yen dropped to a 20-year low after the Bank of Japan vowed to...
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nigerian telecoms operators approach regulator for tariff hike

ABUJA, May 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian telecoms regulator said on Friday it had received a letter from the association of mobile phone operators demanding for a certain percentage hike in tariff for services due to the high cost of operations. Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said there could be justifiable reasons...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy