ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Are local restaurants prepared for the World Athletics Championships?

By Angelina Dixson, NBC16.com Staff
nbc16.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Many local restaurants are still trying to make a comeback from the pandemic. Meanwhile, Eugene is expecting thousands of people from all over the world this summer during the World Athletics Championships. The question is, will restaurants be prepared for such a high volume of...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Chick-fil-A Brings Back a Menu Favorite After 6 Years

In the world of fast food, there is nothing like the comeback of a discontinued-but-not-forgotten item to get people in a frenzy. It happened with Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza, and the lines caused by McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report elusive Szechuan Sauce have by now entered fast-food canon.
RESTAURANTS
ABC4

Fast food chain offers combo meal for 50% off

UTAH (ABC4) – For a limited time only, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Uber Eats are teaming up with NBA players to offer customers the chance to get their hands on the restaurant’s five-piece chicken tender combo for 50% off. Beginning April 12 and lasting through April 17, the limited-edition dish dubbed the “Most Dunkable Meal” […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Eugene, OR
Food & Drinks
Eugene, OR
Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Mashed

How Top Chef Judge Tiffany Derry Is Changing The Restaurant Business - Exclusive

"Top Chef" fan favorite and James Beard Award double nominee Tiffany Derry has had a few moments in her professional career that changed her and eventually lead her to want to do more to make a difference in the industry. She got her first job when she was only 15 after walking into her local IHOP and boldly telling the manager that she wanted to cook. But Derry was shocked to be told that women weren't allowed in the kitchen. "I was in a bubble," she recalled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in the kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world." Derry eventually accepted a job as a server, but one day a cook called in sick, and she was finally asked to join the front-of-line in the kitchen. Soon, she paid her way through culinary school while working the graveyard shift at IHOP. Derry shared that she appreciates the opportunity that IHOP gave her, but she never forgot being barred from a restaurant kitchen because of her gender.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Birmingham hospitality firms hope to revive after-works drinks culture

Birmingham's hospitality sector says office staff are continuing to pass up the chance of after-work drinks more than five months after the end of the last Covid lockdown. Emerging out of the pandemic, the rise of hybrid working - splitting working time between the office and home - has spelt trouble for pubs and bars, which would normally be the place for workers to unwind.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy