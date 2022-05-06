From the past

Twenty six First District citizens will fight for the six delegate seats to the Democratic National Convention in the Maryland primary election on Tuesday, May 16. Only one Queen Anne’s countian — William Edwin Cole Jr., 19, of Queenstown — is in the race. Cole, a senior at Queen Anne’s County High School, is running uncommitted.

He has campaigned throughout the 13-county district, and has the backing of Queen Anne’s County Democratic leaders. Not nearly so cluttered as the Democrat delegation race, only eight First District candidates are seeking the three slots for the Republican National Convention.

One Queen Anne’s County resident — Russell B. Phillips of Stevensville — is in the Republican race. He is a 1968 graduate of Queen Anne’s County High School and attended Wesley College in Dover, Delaware.

• • •

Queen Anne’s County may be spared the proposed demonstration against the Soviet presence at Pioneer Point as first promised by Jewish Defense League leader William H. Perl. The Record-Observer learned of intentions to post signs instead throughout the area with messages protesting the Russian presence in the county.

Perl said he plans to meet with interested county residents and officials so that proper and legal procedures concerning the signs may be taken. Emphasizing the lack of funds available to the JDL, Perl said he hopes area residents will be willing to offer spaces for the protest statements. The sides of barns along the highway, Perl said, would be suitable for such purposes.

The JDL, an anti-Soviet organization is absolutely pro-American and is determined not to disrupt the lives of Shore residents, Perl said.

• • •

A community center to serve the northern part of Queen Anne’s County has been established in the old Crumpton Elementary School building. Robert Sallitt, recreation coordinator for the county, has worked with a group from the Crumpton-Pondtown area to form the Upper Queen Anne’s County Recreation Council, the first one in the county.

The purpose of the council is to help maintain the building, supply volunteers, help plan programs, and to raise funds for equipment and supplies. Bill Nicholson, director of the center, has plans for ping-pong tournaments, a softball league for girls and a special Fun for Girls program to include baton twirling and arts and crafts.

Other plans for the community center include the creation of a library, showing movies, and possibly a summer day camp. The council said contributions for the programs are needed.

The developers of the proposed expansion of the Chesapeake Village Outlets withdrew their petition for annexation into Queenstown and cancelled Tuesday night’s public hearing. The developer, Horizon Group, Inc., is the contract purchaser of the Wheatlands farm on Route 50 across from the existing outlet center.

Horizon still hopes to expand Chesapeake Village and proposes to build a 400,000-square-foot center on the Wheatlands farm property, said Horizon attorney Joseph Stevens. Key to the development of the outlet center is the water and sewer services which Queenstown could provide if the land is annexed into the town.

“Sensing that the town commissioners have some concerns, Horizon decided not to chance a rejection, but to pull back, clarify the town’s concerns, address them, and then re-apply for annexation,” Stevens said.

• • •

Property owners in Centreville may see a 20-cent property tax increase this year. The town council voted to increase property taxes last Thursday night to fund its capital improvements plan. The tax hike will feed $75,000 a year into the capital improvements program.

The money would be used to maintain streets and to buy repair equipment. There are 12.5 miles of street to maintain, according to Town Manager Terry Adams. “We’re trying to set up a plan for the future so we don’t go foot-to-mouth year after year,” said Councilman Jerry Schram.

Last year, the town only had $14,000 left and $9,000 of that was extra money for additional emergency services. “If we didn’t get that there we would only have $5,000 to work with,” Adams said. When the council increased property taxes in 1991, a justification had to be given for every penny.

• • •

The graduating class of 2000 is often portrayed by the media as unmotivated and unlikely to succeed according to several students who took the TV networks to task for unfairly bashing their generation. After watching the news in their civics class, Kennard students wrote to CBS to say that the broadcast portrait painted of the 21st Century graduating class is unjust, and the network listened.

Kennard students Dante Johnson and Christina Cupani will be featured in the June 12 broadcast of 48 Hours on CBS. They were videotaped by the producers of the piece. The show will also showcase other students around the country who are in the class of 2000.

“This has been a real honor,” said civics teacher Craig Jackson. “We always see the negative and this is a positive.”

Compiled by Jack Shaum from Record-Observer archives.