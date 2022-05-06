ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town in concert

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or...

99.5 WKDQ

Miranda Lambert Confirms What We All Suspected Was True

When Miranda Lambert posed for a photograph with the Judds at the 2022 CMT Awards, you may have appreciated how her handbag matched Naomi Judd's dress. A second photo reveals that her purse wasn't her only hot pink accessory. During the show, the "If I Was a Cowboy" singer was...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

Not wasting any time! Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin tied the knot in January 2019 after a whirlwind two-and-a-half-month courtship. The nuptials came amid turmoil in the police officer’s personal life stemming from past relationships. Before the country singer’s wedding to McLoughlin, she was married to Blake Shelton from May 2011 to July 2015. News […]
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

American Idol star Luke Bryan throws shade at 'pretend farmer' Blake Shelton

American Idol star Luke Bryan has thrown fuel on the ongoing joke feud between himself and Blake Shelton, by naming himself the "better farmer". Blake owns land in Oklahoma and Luke planted crops during the pandemic in Tennessee, but the 'One Margarita' hitmaker has now claimed Blake is "pretending farming," while speaking to Ty Bentli on Apple Music Country's The Ty Bentli Show, released on Friday 22 April.
CELEBRITIES
ABC13 Houston

American country music singer, songwriter Mickey Gilley dies at 86, according to Mayor of Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Country music artist Mickey Gilley dies at 86 years old, according to Mayor of Pasadena Jeff Wagner. Since 1957, the Mississippi native has been creating music based on the sound of Louisiana's rhythm and blues. Gilley grew up surrounded by the influence of music with his two famous cousins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart.
PASADENA, TX
TMZ.com

Country Star Mickey Gilley Dead at 86

Mickey Gilley -- a mega country star in the '70s and '80s -- has died ... this according to his own Texas community, which officially made the announcement. The singer and founder of the "world's biggest honky tonk" died Saturday surrounded by loved ones -- sad news that the mayor of Pasadena, TX broke this weekend via the city's official Facebook page. Jeff Wagner writes, "It was my great honor to know this man most of my life. Mickey was a true musical talent who charted 42 singles in the Top 40 Country Charts over a span of two decades." The exact circumstances of his death weren't revealed.
PASADENA, TX
Variety

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road tour, performing in ten shows through April. “He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a statement by his representation. Credited with popularizing the Urban Cowboy movement, Gilley’s music, including hit songs like “Stand...
BRANSON, MO
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert told us she was going to take us on a journey, and she certainly delivered that and more on her 8th studio album, Palomino. Officially out today, she previously put out three tracks ahead of release day, including “Strange,” “If I Was A Cowboy,” and “Actin’ Up”. Most of us travel to discover little corners of the earth we never knew existed, and usually wind up finding important pieces of ourselves in the process. How she captured all of that so poignantly […] The post Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
CMT

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Team for New Nashville Game Show “Barmageddon”

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are raising the bar when it comes to celebrity game shows with the help of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella. Shelton and Daly will star in and executive produce “Barmageddon,” a game show that pits celebrity friends against each other in over-the-top bar games. The series was filmed at Shelton’s Nashville bar, Ole Red, and will air on USA Network.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To

Why am I not one bit surprised that Miranda Lambert came up with this. She has a brand new album out tomorrow, Palomino, and of course, she’s been making the rounds doing all kinds of press to promote the new record. And one of my favorite interviews so far comes from the LA Times, where she dropped details on a brilliant little drinking game she likes to play with her friends. Called Death By, they each try to top someone […] The post Miranda Lambert’s ‘Death By’ Drinking Game Is Sad Country Song Perfection You Can Blackout To first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

‘Randy Travis: More Life’ Is A Testament To Country Singer’s Talent And Ongoing Health Struggles

So many musicians have died over the past decade it seems like a culling, the impact of each loss amplified through the echo chamber of social media, their causes of death as varied as their backgrounds and ages. Far less spoken about are the debilitating medical conditions that have cut musicians down when they still had more to give, such as country singer Randy Travis, who suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54 from which he has yet to fully recover.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Miranda Lambert shares behind-the-scenes snaps from making latest album 'Palomino'

Miranda Lambert is reminiscing about the making of her latest album, "Palomino." The award-winning country artist shared some snapshots on social media this week, including multiple photos of her collaborators Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. "SCENES from the making of Palomino," Lambert wrote in the caption of her post, referencing...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Recalls “Eating Some Pickles” Watching Jon Randall And Jack Ingram Get Into Huge Fight About “Geraldene”

If you haven’t Miranda Lambert’s new record Palomino yet, you’re missin’ out. She recently sat down with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country to talk about her eighth studio album and some of the stories behind the songs. On the Palomino tracklist, she included three tracks from her 2021 collaborative record with Jon Randall (who co-produced Palomino) and Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes, “In His Arms,” “Waxahachie,” and “Geraldene,” which are still three of my favorites on the new record, too. […] The post Miranda Lambert Recalls “Eating Some Pickles” Watching Jon Randall And Jack Ingram Get Into Huge Fight About “Geraldene” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Austonia

7 outdoor marvels to explore in Central Texas this summer

Once again, Texas’ famously warm weather is upon us which means it is time to get outside and enjoy it. Nature in Central Texas is one of the biggest contributors to the magic and in the Lone Star State, there is a lot to see and do. From the only earthquake cave, to the oldest swimming pool, to the second-largest submerged cave in Texas, it can all be found in Austin or a few miles beyond.
AUSTIN, TX

