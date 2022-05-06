The Riot Comedy Show presents Gianmarco Soresi

Click here to read the full article. The original gang is returning to The Circle.
Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have closed deals to guest-star on Netflix’s That ’90s Show, reprising their respective roles as Eric Forman, Donna Pinciotti, Fez, Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso, TVLine has learned.
In addition, Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look photo from the That ’70s Show sequel, featuring returning series regulars Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red):
The That ’70s Show revival picks up 15 years after the original series finale on Fox. The year is 1995, and...
Comments / 0