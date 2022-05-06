ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Crowd flees after police arrive to shut down street takeover in the San Fernando Valley - Video

ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l74f0_0fUks63l00

Several street takeovers across the San Fernando Valley were shut down by police Thursday night, leading to some arrests.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were seven street takeovers in total, but the largest one took place near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon in Sun Valley.

That street takeover consisted of about 150 people and 100 cars. People had been racing and drifting when the first police units shows up, police said. Drivers in that incident also scattered and left eight cars stranded at the scene.

WATCH: LAPD break up street takeover in Sun Valley

LAPD and the California Highway Patrol busted a street takeover in Sun Valley.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as LAPD officers and the California Highway Patrol swooped in to break up another such incident in Granada Hills just before 11:20 p.m.

Video showed dozens of people running from the area and others taking off in their cars as soon as officers arrived.

In total, nearly 20 people were cited and nearly 20 cars were impounded. Four people were arrested by police and the CHP.

Video showed dozens of people running from the area and others taking off in their cars as soon as police arrived to break up a street takeover in Granada Hills.

Comments / 6

jaxx
2d ago

what they should have done was block off all of the exiting streets so no one could flee and start arresting everyone and seizing everyone's vehicle. they got a couple of people and a few cars that were stranded but they could have gotten so many more

Reply(1)
8
Related
AOL Corp

Police arrest dozens at numerous illegal street takeovers in L.A. area

Police arrested three dozen people Thursday night at several illegal street takeovers in and around Los Angeles, including large gatherings in the San Fernando Valley, according to authorities who impounded multiple vehicles. Roughly 150 people gathered at Roscoe Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Avenue in the Sun Valley neighborhood, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

More than three dozen arrests in street takeovers overnight

More than three dozen people were arrested by police overnight in connection with a number of street takeovers in the San Fernando Valley. The arrests were made by a task force of officers from the Los Angeles Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, according to the LAPD and reports from the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granada Hills, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Sun Valley, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
People

Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home

Federal authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed three people at an Orange County, Calif. home. William Edward Dick Jr., 51, of Costa Mesa, Calif. was arrested Thursday and is accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to two couples at a house on Balboa Island in Newport Beach in October, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Central District of California announced Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana police make arrest in decades-old homicide case

The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Fernando Valley#Police#Vehicles#Takeovers#Sun Valley Lapd
CBS LA

Man running in lanes of westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount shot by CHP officer

Police officers shot a person who was apparently running in the lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway in the Paramount area Wednesday afternoon.The incident was first reported as a pedestrian being struck by a big rig at about 11:20 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Garfield Avenue, according the California Highway Patrol. The same pedestrian was reported to be jumping in front of other vehicles, causing traffic to screech to a halt, and was hit at least twice more.It's unclear what led up to the officer-involved shooting.One person has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.The westbound 105 Freeway has been shut down at Garfield until further notice, and westbound traffic was diverted off at Paramount Boulevard. The Garfield Avenue overpass above the freeway was also closed to traffic.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added a it comes in.
PARAMOUNT, CA
KTLA

Inmate convicted of attempted murder in L.A. County killed by another inmate at Salinas Valley prison, officials say

An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening. Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. […]
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Young girl hospitalised after coyote attack on Californian beach

A young girl was hospitalised with serious injuries following a coyote attack on California’s Huntington Beach, authorities have said. The coyote attacked the young girl on Thursday night in an area north of the pier on Huntington Beach, police said in a statement on Friday. The child, who has not been named, was found by responding officers with “serious but non-life threatening injuries” at about 9.45pm, the Huntington Beach Police Department said. A video shared on social media, which was obtained by Fox 11, meanwhile showed the moment a coyote approached the young girl and attacked her, causing her...
ACCIDENTS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
115K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy