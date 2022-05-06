ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Performing Arts Houston presents A.I.M by Kyle Abraham: An Untitled Love

culturemap.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Nas Performs 'Illmatic' With Orchestra At Disney Hall

To commemorate the 28th anniversary of his critically lauded debut Illmatic, Nas revived his classic tape on Sunday (May 1) in front of hundreds of concertgoers at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, and performed all nine songs alongside a full orchestra. The New York legend was joined on stage by...
MUSIC
Power 102.9 NoCo

6ix9ine Meets Lil Durk Look-Alike Perkio, Gives Him a King Von Jacket – Watch

6ix9ine continues to take drastic measures in his pursuit of clout. Now, he's taunting Lil Durk about King Von's death with the use of a look-alike and a prop. On Tuesday (April 26), 6ix9ine shared a video on his Instagram page where he is standing on a street corner with a group of men, one of whom looks exactly like Lil Durk. The look-alike goes by the nickname Perkio. In the clip, Tekashi pulls a jacket out of a bag and one of the rapper's associates puts it around the shoulders of faux Durk, who looks scared.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
DCist

Get Ready For Jazz In The Garden At The National Gallery Of Art

The National Gallery of Art has announced the return of its beloved Jazz in the Garden series, with a lineup that includes performances ranging in styles from bluegrass to Afro-Cuban to jazz. Located in the Sculpture Garden, the series will include musical acts such as Grammy-nominated Daniel Ho and Afro-Cuban...
ENTERTAINMENT
Complex

Doja Cat Shares New Song “Vegas” From Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ Biopic Soundtrack

With Baz Luhrmann’s Austin Butler-starring Elvis biopic set to hit theaters in the U.S. in June, the lead single from its soundtrack has been rolled out. The track in question, Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” made its initial debut during last month’s Coachella. Listeners will note the utilization here of “Hound Dog,” originally performed by Big Mama Thornton. “Hound Dog” writers Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller are credited on the new Doja track, production for which is handled by Yeti Beats and Rogét Chahayed. Several years after Big Mama Thornton’s original version became a hit, Elvis Presley’s take on the twelve-bars classic was released.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Watch Norah Jones’ Soulful Performance of “Don’t Know Why” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Norah Jones just revisited her bluesy classic “Don’t Know Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s just as good as it was in 2002. The New York songstress appeared on the talk show to promote the 20th-Anniversary reissuing of her debut album, Come Away With Me. The 44-track collection includes 22 previously unreleased tracks that detail the making of the album for the first time. The full collection is out everywhere now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Abraham
operawire.com

City Lyric Opera to Present ‘The Garden of Alice’

City Lyric Opera is set to present the American premiere of Elizabeth Raum’s “The Garden of Alice.”. The opera, which will be headlined by soprano Laura Soto-Bayomi playing the lead role of Alice, is a twist on the Lewis Carrol classic “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”. In...
THEATER & DANCE
Pitchfork

This Is Spinal Tap Drummer Ric Parnell Dies at 70

Ric Parnell, who appeared as a drummer in This Is Spinal Tap, has died. His Spinal Tap bandmate Harry Shearer shared the news online, writing, “No one ever rocked harder.”. Parnell was part of Spinal Tap’s best known gags, appearing in the film as Mick Shrimpton, one of the band’s many doomed drummers. Memorably, he explodes on stage during a performance with Spinal Tap in Japan. Parnell continued to appear with Spinal Tap after the movie’s release in 1984, maintaining the mythos by appearing as Mick’s brother, Ric Shrimpton.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Untitled
TheConversationAU

How conceptual artist Gillian Wearing and photographer Cindy Sherman make us confront our performances to the world

Review: Gillian Wearing Editing Life, and Cindy Sherman Untitled Film Still #58, PHOTO 2022. As we struggle to recover from the pandemic, “Being Human” – the theme of this year’s PHOTO 2022 international biennale in Melbourne – could not be more apt. It is a recognition that interacting with other humans is the most cherished part of being alive, and one which we enthusiastically embrace. This biennale has a wealth of outdoor experiences as well as indoor ones. Walks around Melbourne create surprise encounters in the city (or curated walks and cycle tours are available). There are five stands: society,...
VISUAL ART
American Songwriter

Norah Jones Returns to Original Recordings from ‘Come Away With Me’ 20 Years Later

When Norah Jones submitted her debut Come Away With Me to her record label it was rejected. Initially recording the album at Allaire Studios in Woodstock, New York with a dream collective of musicians—Rob Burger on accordion and organ, guitarists Bill Frisell and Kevin Breit, bassist Lee Alexander, and drummers Brian Blade and Kenny Wollesen on drums—Come Away With Me was later rerecorded and remixed before its release in 2002. Still, those early sessions and even earlier demos marked a moment in time for the then 21-year-old artist making her first album.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Let’s Do It by Bob Stanley review – a voyage through pop’s origins

Bob Stanley’s first book, 2013’s Yeah Yeah Yeah, looked like a completely insane undertaking: the entire history of pop music – from the first British chart in 1952 to the rise of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love – in one book. Astonishingly, it worked. It was wide-ranging and learned, opinionated and funny, and justly critically acclaimed. Clearly that success emboldened its author: the prequel, Let’s Do It: The Birth of Pop, feels even more ambitious. It attempts to tell the story of pop from the turn of the 20th century, when the term was first used – a 1901 advert in the Stage for a sheet music lending library promised “all the latest Pop. Music” – to the rise of rock’n’roll. It feels vastly broader in scope, by necessity encompassing everything from music hall to Muddy Waters. Because Stanley continues the stories of pre-rock’n’roll stars long after the rise of rock’n’roll – one later chapter is titled Adventures in Beatleland – a book that begins in Victorian London ends, more or less, in the present day: a huge timespan to cover, even in 600 pages.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Music Supervisor for ‘Winning Time’: Finding the Right Songs to Soundtrack the HBO Series Was No Layup

Click here to read the full article. Choosing the tunes for HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” became a treasure hunt for hidden gems for music supervisor Gabe Hilfer. Set in the ’80s, the series loosely tells the story of the Los Angeles Lakers, owner Jerry Buss and Magic Johnson. Hilfer came on board and immediately pulled “cool, stylized music from the period and before, so we could paint a picture of that time in L.A.” Orchestral disco from Spirit of Brotherhood, Arizona hard rockers Loosely Tight and Miami Cuban salsa band Ray & His Court are just some...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’

It doesn’t get much better than Willie Nelson covering The Beatles. Willie released his 97th studio album, A Beautiful Time, this past Friday on his 89th birthday, and it’s fantastic. Though there’s plenty of original songs and co-writes by the red headed stranger, he included a couple covers, as well, like Leonard Cohen’s “Tower Of Song.”  And as of Friday, we finally got to hear his rendition of The Beatles’ classic “With A Little Help from My Friends.” Originally written […] The post Willie Nelson Covers The Beatles’ “With A Little Help from My Friends” On New Album, ‘A Beautiful Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Patty Griffin’s New Album Features Robert Plant Collaboration

Singer-songwriter Patty Griffin will release TAPE on June 10, a collection of rare demos and home recordings. All of the songs on the upcoming album were hand-picked by Griffin herself, after combing through old personal recordings chronicling a 26-year career. "I really liked some of the songs. They were better than I had remembered," the singer said in a statement. TAPE will be the first collection of new material since the Americana artist's self-titled Grammy-winning album in 2019.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy