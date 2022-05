Four-division boxing champion Canelo Alvarez goes after the second light heavyweight title in his career Saturday when he faces undefeated WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in a 12-round main event. Their clash tops the pay-per-view main fight card (8 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KOs) unified all four major super middleweight titles with his win over Caleb Plant in November. He's moving up in weight to challenge Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), who won the WBA interim title in just his seventh fight and has gone on to become one of the division's most dominant champions. This will be his ninth title defense.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO