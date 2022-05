BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — This upcoming Wednesday, CareerSource Gulf Coast will hold two workshops to help you find the right fit for employment. On Wednesday, May 11 at 9:00 a.m. CareerSource will hold a resume workshop until 11:00 a.m. CareerSource said when you complete their resume workshop, you will walk away with a complete […]

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO