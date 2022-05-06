UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert cancelled; Columbus woman returns home safe

Roberta Raliff

COLUMBUS — UPDATE @ 1:50 p.m.:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for a 68-year-old Columbus woman has been cancelled.

Columbus Police said Roberta Ratliff is safe and returned home on her own.

INITAL REPORT:

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 68-year-old Columbus woman.

According to police, Roberta Ratliff drove away from her residence on Huntly Drive on Monday at 7 a.m. and did not return.

>>President Biden to visit Hamilton today, meet with manufacturing leaders

Ratliff is 5-feet 3-inches tall, 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Ratliff suffers from Dementia, and police are concerned for her safety.

The car involved is a white 2010 Toyota Rav4 with OH plate number 277ZBP.

Anyone with information about Ratliff’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Correction: A previous version of this story indicated Roberta Ratliff had been located prior to when she had been. This story was updated with information from a different missing adult alert from Cleveland who was found safe.

©2022 Cox Media Group