Chicago, IL

Boeing Will Shift Base To Arlington As It Seeks Closer Ties With Washington

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Boeing Co BA on Thursday said it would shift its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia from Chicago, Illinois — a move that would help its senior management and other key members get closer to decision-makers at the White House. What Happened: The...

www.benzinga.com

