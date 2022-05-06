ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Splashdown: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth after 6-month mission

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XR2x0_0fUkfRW800

TAMPA, Fla. — Four astronauts have returned to Earth, splashing down off Florida’s Gulf Coast shortly after midnight Friday following the six-month Crew-3 science mission on the International Space Station.

According to The Associated Press, the SpaceX Dragon Endurance Capsule – carrying NASA’s Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Raja Chari, along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency – undocked from the space station about 1:20 a.m. EDT Thursday and landed in the waters off Tampa less than a day later, at 12:43 a.m. Friday.

“And … splashdown! Dragon has safely made it home with precious cargo aboard: four #Crew3 astronauts!” NASA tweeted alongside a video of the moment. “Now they wait for the recovery vehicle, which is named after Shannon Walker, mission specialist for the first crewed @SpaceX mission to the @Space_Station.”

About an hour later, NASA shared a video of the astronauts exiting the capsule. After receiving medical checks, they will travel to Houston, according to the AP.

During their mission, Crew-3 astronauts joined others on board the orbiting lab to conduct several “science and research investigations,” according to the NASA website. Those included a food physiology experiment and a project measuring human spaceflight risks associated with long-duration missions, the agency said.

Last week, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Freedom capsule sent the astronauts’ replacements – NASA’s Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, along with the ESA’s Samantha Cristoforetti – to the space station. An all-private crew, which included a former NASA astronaut and three businessmen who paid $55 million each for the flight, also visited the ISS for two weeks in April, the AP previously reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth after 6-month mission In this image made from video supplied by NASA, European Space Agency's Matthias Maurer exits the SpaceX Dragon space capsule after splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Tampa, Florida, early Friday, May 6, 2022. (NASA via AP)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA Astronaut Hands Over Command to Russian Cosmonaut As SpaceX Crew-3 Prepares To Depart Space Station

NASA astronaut Tom Marshburn handed over command of the International Space Station (ISS) to Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev in a traditional Change of Command ceremony which began at 2:35 p.m. EDT (11:35 a.m. PDT) today. Artemyev, a veteran of three spaceflights to the space station, will lead the Expedition 67 crew until the end of summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

On This Day In Space: April 22, 2010: X-37B space plane launches on 1st top-secret mission

On April 22, 2010, the U.S. Air Force launched the super-secret X-37B space plane on its first spaceflight. This space plane is also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle. It looks a lot like NASA's space shuttle, only it's much smaller and doesn't have any windows. But the X-37B doesn't need windows anyway, because no one actually flies in it. It's completely autonomous and can even land on a runway without a human pilot.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IFLScience

Watch What Happens To Astronauts When The ISS Gets A Boost

It took a genius like Issac Newton to invent the laws of motion because friction, air resistance, and other forces on Earth complicate things so much that it's hard to see the underlying forces. In space, however, much of this is stripped away, and we can witness physics in a raw form, such as a body in motion remains in motion unless acted on by a force. The European Space Agency (ESA) has provided a great example of this with footage of astronauts inside the International Space Station (ISS) during a reboost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Walker
Person
Raja Chari
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Jessica Watkins
Person
Kayla Barron
Person
Samantha Cristoforetti
News On 6

Wreckage On Mars Captured By NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter

It's an eerie scene: A desolate Martian landscape, completely empty, save for the wreckage of what appears to be an alien spacecraft. And it was all captured by a tiny helicopter flying overhead. NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, the first to fly on another planet, has beamed back some of the most...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
click orlando

WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Hours after four astronauts returned to Earth from the International Space Station, SpaceX successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center before sunrise Friday. SpaceX launched the satellites atop its Falcon 9 rocket at 5:42 a.m. There have been more than 2,400 satellites...
ORLANDO, FL
The Independent

Boeing Starliner finally moves near launch pad for crucial test flight

The Boeing-made Starliner spacecraft finally rolled near the launchpad to be mounted atop a rocket in preparation for a second shot at a crucial flight test the spacecraft failed in 2020. Orbital Flight Test 2, or OFT-2, is scheduled to lift off from launch complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida no earlier than May 19. Unlike the Crew Dragon spacecraft of Boeing competitor SpaceX, the Starliner will fly to orbit atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket. Boeing moved the spacecraft to the vertical integration facility near the launch complex Wednesday in order to mate...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
US News and World Report

SpaceX Brings 4 Astronauts Home, Then Launches 53 Satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX brought four astronauts home with a midnight splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, capping the busiest month yet for Elon Musk’s taxi service. The three U.S. astronauts and one German in the capsule were bobbing off the Florida coast, near...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Spacex Dragon#Earth#Astromarshburn#Astro Raja#Https T Co Dbzve5rnjf#Nasahqphoto#The Associated Press#The European Space Agency
CNET

Every Major Space Event in 2022: NASA's Moon Mission, SpaceX Launches, Meteor Showers and More

The year 2021 was historic for space exploration. In just 365 days, we witnessed the genesis of trailblazing achievements such as the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, SpaceX's Inspiration 4, which remarkably sent civilians into outer space, and the applause-filled sendoff of NASA's planetary defense prototype, DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test), to name just a few.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Helicopter catches rocket falling from space

A satellite launch startup used a helicopter to catch a rocket booster as it fell to Earth on Tuesday, in a first-of-its kind manoeuvre.The midair recovery took place off the coast of New Zealand, shortly after Rocket Lab’s stage-one booster Electron delivered 34 satellites to orbit.A Sikorsky S-92 helicopter used a hook to grab the rocket’s parachute line, however it was forced to let it go due to safety reasons.The rocket then fell into the Pacific Ocean where it was collected by a waiting boat. Rocket Lab foudner Peter Beck described the task of catching a rocket with a helicopter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WESH

Crew-3 astronauts splashdown off coast of Florida

SpaceX has returned four astronauts from the International Space Station. Crew-3 splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa around 12:45 Friday morning. The three Americans and one German rode back to Earth in the same capsule that delivered them to the Space Station last November. The Dragon spacecraft...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

NASA scientists start studying 50-year-old frozen Apollo 17 moon samples

NASA scientists have started to study 50-year-old samples of the moon's surface that were collected during the agency's final crewed moon landing mission, Apollo 17. In March of this year, scientists at NASA cracked open a lunar sample collected during Apollo 17 and stored in 1972. The sample had sat in a freezer for decades at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston but recently made its way to the agency's Goddard Space Flight Facility in Maryland, where researchers have begun to examine it. NASA aims for this work to support future lunar sample studies that take place with its new crewed lunar landing program, known as Artemis.
ASTRONOMY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
64K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy