Premier League

Transfer news: Pickford to leave Everton?

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton are prepared to sell goalkeeper Jordan...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Mo Salah is one of six Liverpool stars selected in FIFA 22's Premier League Team of the Season and leads the ratings with Cristiano Ronaldo - but what Man United team-mate's inclusion has caused a stir and who outside of the 'Big Six' makes the cut?

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
SB Nation

Premier League 2021-22 Coverage: Liverpool vs. Tottenham

Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp welcome Antonio Conte and Tottenham to Anfield as the 2021-22 Premier League season enters its final stretch with a lot on the line for both clubs. For Liverpool nothing short of three points will do as they continue to chase leaders City—still a point ahead of the Reds and set to play on Sunday against Newcastle. A win on Saturday would mean Liverpool at least temporarily going two points ahead of their title rivals and heap more pressure on City after they were knocked out of Europe by Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.
Jordan Pickford
FOX Sports

Sterling puts City 3 points clear of Liverpool in title bid

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City started celebrations to mark a decade since its first Premier League title by trying to prevent the sixth success being as tense or dramatic with a rout started and ended by Raheem Sterling. What had been a tight title race is now more...
The Independent

Liverpool’s Premier League title charge stalls as Spurs claim point at Anfield

Tottenham blew a huge hole in Liverpool’s Premier League – and quadruple – hopes as Son Heung-min’s 20th goal of the season earned them a 1-1 draw at Anfield to gift the advantage to Manchester City.Despite Luis Diaz’s 74th-minute equaliser and manager Jurgen Klopp going for broke, knowing he had no other option, the hosts now require their title rivals to lose one of their four remaining matches.Even though the point took Liverpool top of the table, it was only courtesy of a superior goal difference of one and Pep Guardiola’s side will go three points clear with a win...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool hosts Spurs; Nice-Nantes in French final

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Quadruple-chasing Liverpool turns its attention back to the pursuit of the Premier League title against Tottenham after reaching the Champions League final. Before playing Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, Liverpool could add the FA Cup and Premier League title, having already collected the League Cup. Liverpool trails Manchester City by one point so is relying on its opponent slipping up in the remaining four games while winning itself. City, whose European hopes were ended by Real Madrid on Wednesday, isn’t in action until Sunday against Newcastle. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa. The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem. Defender Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson could return, having been rested for the win at Villarreal on Tuesday. Winning is a priority for Tottenham to try to close the two-point gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League next season. Third-placed Chelsea, which was beaten by Everton last weekend, hosts Wolverhampton. Manchester United, which is three points behind Tottenham having played two games more, is at Brighton. At the other ends of the standings, Watford will be relegated unless Roy Hodgson’s side beats his former club, Crystal Palace. Burnley hosts Aston Villa looking to pull further clear from danger by continuing its resurgence since firing manager Sean Dyche. Three wins and a draw under caretaker manager Mike Jackson have taken Burnley two points above Everton, which occupies the last relegation place with a game in hand. Brentford and Southampton, who are both eight points above the drop zone, meet in west London.
SkySports

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Visitors climb out of Premier League relegation zone after Jordan Pickford masterclass

Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after another Jordan Pickford masterclass inspired them to a battling 2-1 win at Leicester. After Burnley's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa and Leeds' 2-1 defeat at Arsenal, Frank Lampard's side - who started Sunday in 18th position - move one point above their rivals into 16th and have a game in hand on both.
The US Sun

Leicester 1 Everton 2: Frank Lampard secures huge win in relegation fight as Toffees climb out of bottom three

FROM the sublime to the ridiculous and back again. Everton clawed their way out of the drop zone but not before sending their fans on another emotional roller-coaster ride. Vitalii Mykolenko's stunning volley was good enough to win any game but the less said about the way his defence gifted Patson Daka's leveller five minutes later the better!
The Independent

Chelsea vs Wolves predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea’s bid to keep hold of third spot in the Premier League sees them take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.A period of inconsitency on the pitch – and uncertainty off it – has the Blues at risk of slipping below Arsenal in the table, with Thomas Tuchel’s team having been beaten 1-0 by relegation-battling Everton in their most recent outing.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Chelsea face WolvesChelsea’s opponent’s today, Wolves, also have a patchy recent record but are not without ambition. Bruno Lage’s side, who were beaten 3-0 by Brighton last time out, enter the...
The Independent

Manchester City vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture

Manchester City will hope to put their Champions League disappointment behind them with Newcastle United the visitors to the Etihad Stadium.Real Madrid stunned Pep Guardiola’s side with an extra-time triumph over two lung-busting legs, with 120 midweek minutes likely to have significantly fatigued some of the Manchester City manager’s squad.Eddie Howe will hope to capitalise, with his Newcastle team performing well against Liverpool last time out, albeit in defeat.Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more todayHowe may be boosted by the return of a couple of high-profile injury absentees.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
