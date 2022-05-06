Transfer news: Pickford to leave Everton?

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Quadruple-chasing Liverpool turns its attention back to the pursuit of the Premier League title against Tottenham after reaching the Champions League final. Before playing Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, Liverpool could add the FA Cup and Premier League title, having already collected the League Cup. Liverpool trails Manchester City by one point so is relying on its opponent slipping up in the remaining four games while winning itself. City, whose European hopes were ended by Real Madrid on Wednesday, isn’t in action until Sunday against Newcastle. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino could miss the visit of Tottenham and be held back for Tuesday’s trip to Aston Villa. The Brazil international is back in full training after a five-match absence due to a foot problem. Defender Joel Matip and midfielder Jordan Henderson could return, having been rested for the win at Villarreal on Tuesday. Winning is a priority for Tottenham to try to close the two-point gap on fourth-placed Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League next season. Third-placed Chelsea, which was beaten by Everton last weekend, hosts Wolverhampton. Manchester United, which is three points behind Tottenham having played two games more, is at Brighton. At the other ends of the standings, Watford will be relegated unless Roy Hodgson’s side beats his former club, Crystal Palace. Burnley hosts Aston Villa looking to pull further clear from danger by continuing its resurgence since firing manager Sean Dyche. Three wins and a draw under caretaker manager Mike Jackson have taken Burnley two points above Everton, which occupies the last relegation place with a game in hand. Brentford and Southampton, who are both eight points above the drop zone, meet in west London.

