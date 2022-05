Sometime later this year, blood drives sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will have produced 1 million blood units for the American Red Cross. That is a significant number and an impressive impact, said Ryan Warren, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross Utah/Nevada region, who explained how each unit of blood helps about three other people. “So that’s almost 3 million people whose lives...

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO