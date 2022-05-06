ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Dater: Losing Draft Lottery in 2017, getting Cale Makar as consolation prize was maybe best thing to ever happen to Avalanche

By Adrian Dater
coloradohockeynow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember how unbelievably frustrated everybody was when the 48-point Avalanche somehow got the worst pick they could possibly get in the 2017 NHL draft – fourth overall? “The hockey gods hate...

coloradohockeynow.com

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

Jiri Kulich – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia) NHL Central Scouting: 13th (amongst EU skaters) There are not many high-end Czechia prospects in this draft, but Jiri Kulich is definitely one of them. In fact, the last time Czechia had a first-round pick was when the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche selected Filip Zadina and Martin Kaut 6th and 16th respectively in 2018. Even this year, the newly-named nation may not boast a first-round pick as Kulich is ranked all over the place from as high as 18th to as low as 41st. However, most of those other rankings were released before the 2022 Under-18 World Championship in Germany, a tournament in which he dominated.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Brayden Schuurman- 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Victoria Royals (WHL) NHL Central Scouting: 76th (amongst NA skaters) Brayden Schuurman is a creative forward who can play either center or the wing. In his second full season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), the former 69th-overall pick from the 2019 Bantam Draft scored 54 points in 68 games. He finished second on the Victoria Royals in points and goals with 29 while finishing fourth in assists with 25.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Elias Salomonsson — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Skellefteå AIK (SHL) NHL Central Scouting: 12th (amongst International Skaters) After an excellent 2020-21 season, Elias Salomonsson was ranked as one of the top defensemen in the 2022 draft in a lot of pre-season rankings. However, it’s been a lackluster 2021-22 season for the Swedish blueliner, causing him to drop down the rankings. Still an extremely talented player with a massive ceiling, the concerns surrounding his defensive game have caused many scouts to drop him out of their first round and all scouts to drop him out of the top 20. Scouts were first put off by his lackluster performance at last summer Hilinka Gretzky tournament, and he’s done little to win them back this season. He’s been a good player for Skellefteå AIK at the J20 level but didn’t dominate in the way many had hoped. This continued into the IIHF U18 World Championships, were he was fine, but not fantastic, as Sweden won gold.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Best Minnesota Wild Single-Game Playoff Performances

The 2021-22 NHL Playoffs didn’t begin the way that the Minnesota Wild intended when they lost Game 1 of their opening round series against the St. Louis Blues, 4-0. Fortunately, the Wild didn’t let the loss get the best of them as they rebounded with a 6-2 victory in Game 2, led by Kirill Kaprizov as he scored the first postseason hat trick not only of his career but in franchise history.
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Playoff physicality creeps into crease to impact goaltenders

The physicality of the NHL playoffs is creeping into the crease. There has already been a huge goal disallowed due to goaltender interference, a starting goalie was knocked out of a game after taking a shot to the head and one rookie netminder confronted an opposing star forward over unwanted contact.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: DiMaio, Lettieri, 2022 Draft Odds & More

The 2021-22 season is officially over for the Anaheim Ducks, but that hasn’t stopped them from being in the headlines this week. There’s plenty of work to do this upcoming offseason as they continue to lean into a full rebuild in order to eventually return to playoff contender status.
NHL
NHL

NHL Draft Lottery Set For May 10

NEW YORK --- The 2022 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10 at 4 p.m. PT at the NHL Network's Secaucus, NJ studio. NHL Draft Lottery coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. PT on ESPN. The Arizona Coyotes will learn where in the draft order their first selection will be for the 2022 NHL Draft.
LOTTERY
NHL

Morin Motivated to Remain in Hockey

He didn't get to do it nearly as many years or for as many games as he hoped, but Samuel Morin is grateful that he fulfilled his lifelong dream of playing in the National Hockey League. It took a little time to process the grief of realizing that his active playing career was over at age 26 due to a series of serious knee injuries that included two right ACL tears and a torn meniscus.
NHL
NHL

Exploring the Canadiens' odds ahead of the Draft Lottery

MONTREAL -- On May 10, the Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Montreal Canadiens, who are the host team for the Draft on July 7 and 8, have the best odds of winning the Draft Lottery.
LOTTERY
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Wright tops NHL draft rankings; Kochetkov’s journey

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings and Kingston Frontenacs (OHL) center Shane Wright is the No. 1 North American skater while Juraj Slafkovský is the top skater among international players. [NHL.com]
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Noah Warren – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL) NHL Central Scouting: 33rd (among NA skaters) The CHL Top Prospects Game is always a great way to see which prospects impressed and increase their value and stock for the NHL draft. Many names stood out this year, including Gatineau Olympiques defender Noah Warren as he’s been a stand out in the Quebec Major Junior League.
NHL
FOX Sports

Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Alexander Perevalov — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 14th (amongst European skaters) The reviews are in: Alexander Perevalov loves to play hockey. OK, so that’s stating the obvious. Still, a quick look around all of the NHL draft expert boards show the 18-year-old Russian has a clear-cut passion for the game, and that commitment to improvement has him placed relatively high in most rankings after entering the season as an unknown prospect. Known for his wicked shot, Perevalov has made himself a force in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL). The 6-foot winger has impressed with his breakaway ability, but also is known to play a responsible defensive game with a dangerously accurate shot.
NHL
NHL

Sydney, Nova Scotia, wins Kraft Hockeyville 2022 title

TORONTO, ON (May 7, 2022) -- The votes are in! Kraft Heinz Canada, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), is pleased to announce Sydney, Nova Scotia (Canada Games Complex) has won the coveted title of Kraft Hockeyville 2022. Canadians from...
NHL
NHL

Modano predicts Greenway's goal, Wild offer prize he doesn't need

Hockey Hall of Fame forward, who now works for Minnesota, has fun with social media contest. Well, he does know a lot about hockey. And plenty about scoring goals. Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Modano correctly predicted the first Minneosta Wild goal for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues would be scored by forward Jordan Greenway.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Boston College hires Greg Brown as new men's hockey coach

For the first time in 28 years, Boston College’s men’s hockey program has had to find a new head coach. Jerry York, the program’s bench boss for nearly three decades and the winningest head coach in NCAA hockey history, announced his retirement from coaching on April 14, and since then the Eagles have been searching for his successor. On Friday, they announced their choice. Greg Brown, one of York’s former assistants, was tapped for the role, and he will become just the fifth Boston College men’s hockey head coach in program history. Brown has some NHL experience, having served as an assistant on David Quinn’s staff when Quinn coached the New York Rangers from 2018-2021. Brown had the following to say about his appointment:
BOSTON, MA

