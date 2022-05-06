ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, KY

Indiana Couple Arrested In Simpson County

By Mable Cundiff
 2 days ago

Two Indiana natives were arrested Wednesday after the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force received information concerning a stolen U-Haul truck. Steven Sullivan, 55, was charged with outstanding warrants along with receiving...

