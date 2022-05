Wilmington, De. (WBKO) – The Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-10) split a doubleheader in the series finale against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (13-13), falling in game one on a 6-5 walkoff and scoring two in extra innings to win 2-1 in game two. The Hot Rods return to Bowling Green on Tuesday to begin a six-game set with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, with first pitch at 6:05 PM CT on May 10.

