Manhattan, NY

Crook steals wheelchair from 95-year-old and takes it for Manhattan joyride

By Jesse O’Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

A shameless scoundrel was caught on camera making a slow getaway after stealing a 95-year-old man’s electric wheelchair in Manhattan Tuesday morning.

The youthful-looking suspect was seen rolling down an Upper West Side sidewalk at a snail’s pace in security footage released by the NYPD after allegedly stealing the wheelchair from outside an office at West End Avenue near West 73rd Street.

The elderly victim spent two hours inside the office and came outside around 10 a.m. to find his wheelchair missing, police said.

The grand larceny suspect was recorded wearing a black leather jacket, hooded sweatshirt and Detroit Tigers cap, and clutched a reusable shopping bag as he navigated the stolen wheelchair southbound on West End Avenue, cops said.

The red Pride electric wheelchair is valued at $2,570, according to officials.

The suspect allegedly stole the wheelchair while its owner was inside an office at West End Avenue near West 73rd Street.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
