The Conservatives have lost control of the only council they had majority control of in Wales.Monmouthshire, in south-east Wales, has been led by the party since 2017 but Labour now has the most seats.Although no party has taken overall control of the local authority, Labour gained 14 seats to have a total of 22.Labour had two fewer than were needed for a majority, and lost out on gaining full control of the council in a coin toss.The Tories lost six seats to have an overall of 18, once counting had finished.Several Senedd members and Conservative MP David Davies had visited...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO