ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowdoin, ME

Students react to reformed Ivies weekend

By Ari Bersch, Andrew Cohen, Emma Kilbride
bowdoinorient.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past weekend marked the first Ivies weekend at the College following two years of pandemic-related restrictions. Students came together for two Bowdoin-sponsored events as part of the weekend: Harpswell Quad Day on Friday and a Main Quad celebration on Saturday. While some students enjoyed the weekend and the chance to...

bowdoinorient.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Mathematics learning for Black communities

Communities of color in the United States have been disproportionately hit by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last few years, experiencing higher numbers of infections and death than predominantly white communities. Seventy-four percent of children and teens in the U.S. who died from COVID-19 in 2020 were Black or Latinx,...
EDUCATION
ABC4

At these US colleges everyone works and there’s no tuition

Work colleges, which require students to work in return for paying either no or relatively low tuition, are one way to address this problem. There are currently nine universities in the U.S. that meet the federal requirements needed to be designated as work colleges.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowdoin, ME
Local
Maine Education
Bowdoin, ME
Education
Slate

When Your Kid Has No Teachers at All

For the past few months, Dylan Peers McCoy, who covers education for the Indianapolis public radio station WFYI, has been hearing stories of parents who show up at their local public school only to find out their kids have no teachers—and these missing teachers work in special education. McCoy knew special educators often struggle with paperwork, along with the stress of managing kids with complicated needs. But it wasn’t till she got a few teachers on the phone that she realized exactly how their burnout was snowballing. Having so many missing colleagues meant that the teachers who got left behind were fending for themselves. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with McCoy about why schools around the country are struggling to keep teachers in special education classrooms. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
95.3 The Bear

Oakdale Elementary Students Enjoy The Arts At Instrument Fair

3rd, 4th, and 5th-grade students at Oakdale Elementary got a chance to be exposed to the arts, thanks to a few volunteers from the community. Have you ever heard of an instrument fair? The purpose of an instrument fair was to enlighten students on the joys of learning and playing a band instrument. The goal of this particular instrument fair was to educate the students on the instrument's style, features, and sound.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowdoin College#Ivies
cbs17

4 SC college students expelled over racist incident at lacrosse game

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – Four students have been expelled and a fraternity has been removed following an investigation into an incident that happened at a women’s lacrosse game at Presbyterian College in February. School leaders said on Feb. 11, a group yelled racist remarks at the Howard University...
CLINTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy