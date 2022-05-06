ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Football rumours: Kylian Mbappe’s mother denies PSG contract extension rumours

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
What the papers say

The mother of Kylian Mbappe has denied rumours that her son has agreed a two-year contract extension in “principle” with Paris St Germain, the Daily Mirror writes. The 23-year-old forward has been the subject of reports in the French press that he has turned down the chance to move to Real Madrid to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 51, is set to sign a new deal with the club with the view to staying at the Etihad until 2025. The Daily Star reports the Spaniard has told City he’s more “determined than ever to win the Champions League”.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong is being monitored by City (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

In more City related gossip, the Daily Mail writes that the club are considering making a move for Barcelona’s Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Bruised from Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League exit at Real Madrid, City are planning to start next season with at least three new faces.

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is a “man in demand” ahead of the summer transfer window, the Daily Express reports via Gazzetta dello Sport. The 23-year-old has received offers from Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle but would prefer to join the Gunners.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Pau Torres: 90 Min reports that Tottenham officials had their eye on the 25-year-old Villarreal centre-back during their Champions League semi-final defeat on Tuesday. Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma also drew apparent interest.

Eric Bailly could leave Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Eric Bailly: The Manchester Evening News writes that United’s 28-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back has told team-mates he will leave the club in the summer. The paper says defender Phil Jones, 30, is also said to be leaving.

newschain

5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League disappointment by taking a big step towards another Premier League title. City, who suffered Champions League heartbreak against Real Madrid on Wednesday, thrashed Newcastle 5-0 to open up a three-point gap between themselves and closest rivals Liverpool. Arsenal made up ground in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Conceding title race after Spurs draw would be ‘really insane’ – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists it would be “insane” to give up hope in the title race. The 1-1 draw against Tottenham, their first time they had not won in the league at Anfield since October, left them needing Manchester City to drop three points before the end of the season to stand a chance of deposing Pep Guardiola’s reigning Premier League champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mo Salah is one of six Liverpool stars selected in FIFA 22's Premier League Team of the Season and leads the ratings with Cristiano Ronaldo - but what Man United team-mate's inclusion has caused a stir and who outside of the 'Big Six' makes the cut?

FIFA 22's Team of the Season (TOTS) Premier League cards have officially been announced and the latest squad is now out in packs. Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo have been named as the highest rated FIFA 22 TOTS Premier League cards with overall 97 ratings. The next highest cards includes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jurgen Klopp understands Liverpool fans’ anger over Champions League tickets

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his “100,000 per cent” backing to supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly accusing UEFA of ‘ripping off’ fans. After the Reds and Real Madrid booked their places in the Champions League final this week, the subject quickly moved on to the age-old complaint of ticket prices and allocation.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester City Target Manchester United’s Paul Pogba on FREE Transfer

Pep Guardiola's side are set for a huge reshuffle in the summer, with multiple outgoings and incomings expected at the Etihad Stadium. One particular area of interest in central midfield, with club captain Fernandinho announcing in a press conference recently that he is set to depart after nearly 10 years of incredible service.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp refuses to be downbeat despite Spurs draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp attempted to put a positive spin on the 1-1 draw with Tottenham which damaged his side’s Premier League title ambitions. Their first failure to win at home in the league since against Brighton in October means, although the Reds returned to the top of the table, they now require Manchester City to drop three points in their remaining four matches to stand a chance of finishing top.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

‘No words can help’ after Real Madrid loss – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed he has not yet spoken to his players about Wednesday’s heartbreaking Champions League exit. City were moments away from securing a place in the final when it was snatched from them as Real Madrid staged a dramatic late fightback in their semi-final at the Bernabeu Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Steven Gerrard satisfied by ‘ruthless’ Aston Villa display at Burnley

Aston Villa answered Steven Gerrard’s demand for ruthlessness in front of goal as they deepened Burnley’s relegation worries with a 3-1 win at Turf Moor on Saturday. Emiliano Buendia made the most of an opportunity to start ahead of Philippe Coutinho, setting up Danny Ings for the opener and scoring the second himself, before Ollie Watkins headed in a John McGinn cross early in the second half to effectively kill the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

