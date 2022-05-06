ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Ukraine sets new grain export curbs for Moldova, Romania

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XedJz_0fUkRMCd00

KYIV, May 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of grain cargoes by rail in the direction of Moldova and Romania due to a large number of wagons at border crossings, the APK-Infrom consultancy said on Friday.

After its Black Sea ports were blocked by Russia, Ukraine has been forced to use rail as its main route for exporting grain, which often leads to the accumulation of wagons at border crossings.

Earlier, Kyiv suspended grain exports by rail to Poland.

APK-Inform said restrictions in the direction of Romania began on May 4 and from May 5 in the direction of Moldova and Ukraine's Danube ports.

The agriculture ministry said on Thursday that grain exports had reached 46 million tonnes in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 132,000 tonnes so far in May.

Senior agriculture officials said last month that Ukraine exported up to 300,000 tonnes of grain in March, while analyst APK-Inform said the country exported 923,000 tonnes of grain in April.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain a month before Russia invaded the country. It exported 38.99 million tonnes at this point in the 2020/21 season.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Moldova#Romania#Russia#Black Sea#The Agriculture Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Yellow Submarine: Russian Sub Flees Ukrainian Attack

This is the moment a Russian submarine tries to hide beneath the Black Sea after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces. The sub – seen sinking below the surface in a video of the attack – is part of the Russian fleet attacking Mykolaiv, a strategic northeastern Ukrainian port.
MILITARY
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy