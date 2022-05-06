Predators' Connor Ingram: Heroic effort falls short

The Nashville Predators demonstrated a better overall effort in the first period of Game 2, but the Colorado Avalanche’s depth and skill took over the game. The game was close on the scoreboard, but the shots heavily favored head coach Jared Bednar’s club. With the game at 1-1 after 60 minutes, the winner was decided in the first overtime period when Cale Makar sniped a shot past Predators goaltender Connor Ingram to seal the win. It was a devastating end to an otherwise brilliant performance from Ingram, and the team now heads back to Nashville down 2-0 in the series.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO