Nashville, TN

Predators' Connor Ingram: Heroic effort falls short

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ingram stopped 49 of 51 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 2....

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Kuemper leaves Avalanche – Predators Game 3 after taking stick up high

Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper left Game 3 against the Nashville Predators after a stick caught him up high, catching him in a small opening in his goalie mask. It’s unclear where, exactly an errant stick caught Kuemper’s face. The most immediate concern is if it made contact with Kuemper’s eye. In a scary scene, Kuemper spent some time on the ice, then left for the locker room clutching his face.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colorado visits Nashville with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Avalanche -230, Predators +187; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won 7-2 in the last matchup. Nathan MacKinnon led the Avalanche with two goals.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

NHL Playoffs Odds: Avalanche vs. Predators Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 5/7/2022

This western conference series will continue in Nashville with a matinee game three as the Predators play host to the Colorado Avalanche. The Predators will look to finally get on the board after losing game one 7-2 and then getting dominated in overtime for a game two final score of 2-1. Can the Predators finally steal a win at home today? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction and pick.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Predators’ 2-1 OT Loss to the Avalanche in Game 2

The Nashville Predators demonstrated a better overall effort in the first period of Game 2, but the Colorado Avalanche’s depth and skill took over the game. The game was close on the scoreboard, but the shots heavily favored head coach Jared Bednar’s club. With the game at 1-1 after 60 minutes, the winner was decided in the first overtime period when Cale Makar sniped a shot past Predators goaltender Connor Ingram to seal the win. It was a devastating end to an otherwise brilliant performance from Ingram, and the team now heads back to Nashville down 2-0 in the series.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper leaves after taking stick to eye

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper hurt an eye after being struck in the face by a stick late in the first period of the Avalanche’s 7-3 win over Nashville on Saturday. Coach Jared Bednar said after the victory that Kuemper was well and doing better...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Rangers' Chris Kreider: Hands out helper

Kreider notched an assist, three shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3. Kreider hasn't been held off the scoresheet in the postseason. The winger has two goals and two helpers through the first three games of this first-round series. He's added 10 shots on net and 12 hits while playing a key role in all situations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Colorado’s power-play avalanche puts Predators on the brink

Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists Saturday as the visiting Colorado Avalanche pushed the Nashville Predators to the brink of elimination with a 7-3 defeat. The Avalanche lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper left the game with 57 seconds remaining in the first period when...
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Oettinger makes 29 saves, lift Stars over Flames 2-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 29 saves and got his first postseason shutout in his second career playoff start to lift the Dallas Stars over the Calgary Flames 2-0 on Thursday night to even their first-round series at a game each. Joe Pavelski scored and Michael Raffl...
NHL
