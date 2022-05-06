ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lotus Emira GT4 takes to the track

By Shane McGlaun
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lotus has revealed a new racing car called the Emira GT4. The vehicle was revealed this week at an event held at Lotus’ famed Hethel test track. The vehicle was unveiled...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

Dealer Selling Three Almost-New C4 Corvette ZR-1 Coupes

The C4 Corvette ZR-1 was an epic thing to behold, mating impressive performance and technology to create a true American supercar. Now, one dealer has three like-new examples up for grabs. The story of the C4 Corvette ZR-1 starts in the ‘80s after GM acquired Group Lotus. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CarBuzz.com

Next Porsche Panamera Spied With Totally New Cabin

Most of the Porsche news of late has surrounded the automaker's upcoming entry into the pinnacle of motorsport and its new 911 Sport Classic special edition. But the German brand renowned for its sports cars is also pretty adept at producing luxury vehicles such as the Porsche Panamera, and it's got an all-new model on the way. We first got a look at a pre-production prototype undergoing testing at the top of the year, but these spy shots were captured from a distance. Now our photographic sleuths have got a closer look and revealed that the cabin will be endowed with plenty of tech in the automaker's now-traditional ergonomic layout.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Track#Vehicles#Lotus
MotorAuthority

New V-12 engine confirmed for next Ferrari

Ferrari has developed a new V-12 engine for its next model launch, and judging by the wording of the automaker's statement the model is none other than the Purosangue crossover. Ferrari said a “game-changing” model will be launched later this year, and that this new “thoroughbred” will be powered by...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
BUYING CARS
Top Speed

BMW M240i v BMW M2: A Drag Race Proving Who The Big Daddy Is - gallery

'Carwow' presented another drag race between the mighty M2 Competition from last year and the new-gen M240i xDrive. The M2 Competition is a full-fledged M car with a more powerful engine roaring under its hood. The M240i is a toned-down version of the M2, and has a less powerful engine,...
CARS
hypebeast.com

Brabus' 900 Crawler Custom Desert Dune Racer Costs $800K USD

Brabus is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, and to mark the occasion it has built the Brabus 900 Crawler — the company’s first supercar to feature an in-house developed chassis and a four-seater exposed-carbon buggy-style body. While there are similarities to Mercedes-AMG‘s G 63, very little of...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
MotorAuthority

Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo2 racer dons STO-derived design

Lamborghini's Huracan GT3 has been given a makeover, which marks the second time the race car has been updated since its 2015 launch. The latest update, which sees the race car adopt the designation Huracan GT3 Evo2, has focused on the aerodynamics, though there's also a new engine intake system and improved safety.
CARS
Top Speed

Pagani C10 Spied - Is This The Supercar of the Decade? - gallery

Pagani’s latest supercar, codenamed the C10, has been spied on the public roads months before its official debut. It is the Huayra’s successor and comes with some interesting design traits. Up front, you get a flat and low front fascia with a triangular countenance, reminiscent of the Zonda....
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
TENNIS
Fox News

The first Ferrari SUV will have an amazing engine

Ferrari's first SUV could've had a V8, but it looks like it will be powered by something a little more special. The Italian automaker tweeted on Wednesday that "A new #Ferrari is coming. Born without compromises, unmistakably Ferrari at heart. Powered by our iconic V12 engine. Stay tuned…" The...
CARS
topgear.com

Meet the new boss of Aston Martin, former Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa

Felisa replaces the outgoing Tobias Moers, himself formerly of AMG. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Aston Martin has a new boss. Amedeo Felisa is an engineer who over several decades turned Ferraris into great cars, and later ran that whole company. Aston's previous boss, ex-AMG...
BUSINESS
motor1.com

New BMW M car will debut at 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed will celebrate 50 years of the BMW Motorsport division, and the festivities will include the debut of a new M model. There will also be a sculpture paying homage to the vehicles in the brand's past. This year's Festival of Speed will run from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, 26 June.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Aston Martin names Ferrari veteran as CEO

In a major shakeup of its senior staff, Aston Martin on Wednesday named Amedeo Felisa as CEO. The Ferrari veteran will start the role on July 1, replacing Tobias Moers who has served as CEO for only the past two years. Prior to joining Aston Martin, Moers worked for Mercedes-Benz, including leading the AMG performance skunkworks.
BUSINESS
Motor1.com

Alleged Ferrari SF90 Stradale Versione Speciale Spied While Testing

A new prototype has been spotted testing in Maranello for the first time, courtesy of YouTube's Varryx. And yes, we're not talking about another Purosangue test vehicle, but rather an SF90 Stradale that's curiously concealed on certain areas and a few visible modifications. What is this Ferrari SF90 Stradale prototype...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Glickenhaus 008: Kit car blends supercar body with off-road chassis for $100,000

It's been a while since we last heard from Glickenhaus but the company has been plugging away at developing its varied assortment of performance machines, the latest of which is the 008. What's the 008? It's a downsized version of Glickenhaus' Boot (005) off-roader, and like many of Glickenhaus' vehicles...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Ford Lightning power increases

All too often, manufacturers are unable to deliver on what they promise. Ford has done the opposite of that with the Lighting electric truck. Ford has delivered more than it has promised so far with the Lightning. Ford has now confirmed that power is higher than originally quoted for all...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV spy shots: Mid-size electric SUV spied

Mercedes-Benz's EQE SUV mid-size electric SUV has been spied again, and this time we have video. It's one of a handful of vehicles designed around the dedicated electric vehicle platform known as EVA, which debuted in the 2022 EQS full-size hatchback. The platform has since appeared in the 2023 EQE...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy