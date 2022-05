For years, I swore off balsamic vinegar. I'd intentionally order Caprese salads with just olive oil or request that my mother-in-law cook her favorite shredded Brussels sprouts salad without her go-to balsamic vinegar. This was because what I knew to be balsamic vinegar — a watery, dark caramel-colored liquid with burning acidity — wasn't actually balsamic vinegar at all. It turns out most things labeled balsamic vinegar in the United States are completely different from the complex, subtly sweet, subtly tangy, intensely flavored condiment that originated in Modena, Italy.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO