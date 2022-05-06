ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Below the Line: How much are the parties spending on ads? And how come One Nation's Townsville candidate lives in Melbourne? – podcast

By Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peo9u_0fUkPKVb00

On Monday May 9, early voting centres will open and Australians can start casting their votes for the federal election.

Increasing numbers of Australians are choosing not to line up for their democracy sausage on election day, opting instead to get it out of the way beforehand. In 2019, about 40% of Australians either voted early by visiting a pre-poll station (32.7%) or they filled out a postal ballot (8.5%).

So the next week is crucial for parties’ and candidates’ campaigns – can they convince enough persuadable voters before they cast their ballots?

In this episode of Below the Line, award-winning broadcaster Jon Faine and our regular panel of political scientists discuss how early voting is “truncating” political campaigns, by bringing forward the crucial vote-turning period.

This means that the campaign will intensify in the next week, says Anika Gauja. The parties will need to get their key messages out repeatedly. Early voting is one of the reasons the leaders may have agreed to two debates in the next seven days – on Mothers’ Day with Channel 9 in prime time and another again on Wednesday 11 May with Channel 7.

They also discuss whether the Reserve Bank’s recent interest rate hike will hurt Prime Minister Scott Morrison, or perhaps help him among mortage-free retirees. On the whole, polling expert Simon Jackman believes it represents a net-negative for the government, because there are more mortgage-holders in marginal seats.

The political parties’ advertising is also dissected. Spending on ads shot up in the last week, with Labor coming out on top as the biggest spender on social media.

Finally, they discuss preferences, campaign finance disclosures and the curious case of a candidate for Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party who lives 2,500 kilometres away from the electorate she’s seeking to represent.

Below the Line is a limited-edition election podcast brought to you by The Conversation and La Trobe University. The show is produced by Courtney Carthy and Benjamin Clark.

Correction: Jon states that the One Nation candidate for “Bob Katter’s seat in northern Queensland” lives in the Melbourne suburb of Pakenham, whereas the far-flung candidate Diane Pepe is actually contesting the seat of Herbert , which is adjacent to Katter’s seat of Kennedy.

Disclosure: Andrea Carson has received funding for research projects from Facebook.

Image credit: Lukas Coch/Mick Tsikas/AAP

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Below the Line: Will different cultural groups favour one side of politics this federal election? – podcast

Is there any such thing as the so-called “ethnic vote” in a country as multicultural as Australia? Do different cultural groups favour one side of politics over another? For instance, in Victoria’s most marginal seat of Chisholm, will the Hong Kong-born Liberal MP Gladys Liu be advantaged by the Chinese diaspora living in her electorate? In the latest episode of Below the Line, hosted by award-winning broadcaster Jon Faine, we talk to Chinese media expert Wilfred Wang from the University of Melbourne to understand why there are no easy answers to these questions. Andrea Carson asks if a negative Labor ad circulating...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Centre-left parties worldwide have struggled to reinvent themselves – what kind of ALP is fighting this election?

With due caution about the (in)accuracy of opinion polls, Australian voters may bring in a Labor government on May 21. If so, what kind of government would they get? One obstacle to answering this is that the Australian Labor Party (ALP) has been out of office for so long, having lost three elections since 2013. And it’s difficult to find comparable case studies, as the social-democratic left has generally not performed well in various elections over the past decade or more. British Labour, for example, has lost four elections since 2010, although it’s showing signs of revival with Keir Starmer at...
GERMANY
TheConversationAU

VIDEO: Election focus is on hip pocket nerve with rising living costs and interest rates

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and University of Canberra Vice-Chancellor Professor Paddy Nixon talk about this week in politics. They discuss the interest rate rise, with neither side sure how it will affect people’s votes. Labor holds its polling lead but Anthony Albanese, who had a stumble this week, will need to avoid any more slips as the campaign heads into its final fortnight. Paddy and Michelle also canvass the teals’ campaigns and especially the battle in Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong and the University of Canberra’s research in Wentworth. Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Labor widens leads in Newspoll and Ipsos, as pre-polling starts

The opposition has increased its winning margins in both Newspoll and the Australian Financial Review’s Ipsos poll, as Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese clashed in a shouty, fractious debate on Sunday night. With pre-polling opening on Monday, Newspoll has Labor leading 54-46% on a two-party preferred basis, compared to 53-47% a week before. Albanese has narrowed the gap as better PM – his rating has risen 3 points and Morrison has fallen a point. Morrison leads by a whisker – 44-42%. In the Ipsos poll, Labor leads the government 57-43%, compared to 55-45% a fortnight ago, and Albanese is ahead...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pauline Hanson
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Bob Katter
Person
Jon Faine
TheConversationAU

Clive Palmer, his money and his billboards are back. What does this mean for the 2022 federal election?

Clive Palmer has had a tough run leading up to the 2022 election campaign. He faced COVID-19 without the protection of vaccination in March, tripped at his National Press Club speech and reported being knocked unconscious for about 20 seconds when he fell during a rehearsal for his United Australia Party (UAP) campaign launch in April. Palmer, a dedicated litigant, has also suffered some recent set-backs in the court room. As it contests the 2022 federal election, is the UAP also on a downward trajectory or will it tap into populist sentiment reacting against vaccine mandates and climate change? UAP’s influence...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

What to do in a dog attack – and why they hate posties so much

Australia Post workers are suffering more dog attacks than before with 1,170 incidents so far this financial year — up 400 on the same time in 2021. The delivery service says around five employees are attacked each work day, causing serious injuries and lasting emotional trauma. What emergency steps should you take if you witness a dog attack? And what should you do if that dog is attacking you? When dogs attack While the news from Australia Post is distressing, it’s important to remember that the majority of the millions of dogs in Australia don’t bite. For the dogs that do attack,...
PETS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Political Parties#Election Day#Early Voting#Nation#Australians#Channel 9#Channel 7#The Reserve Bank
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
TheConversationAU

Scorched dystopia or liveable planet? Here’s where the climate policies of our political hopefuls will take us

The federal election campaign takes place against a background of flooding on Australia’s east coast, where some residents remain in temporary accommodation a month after the disaster. It’s just the latest reminder Australia is set to become a poster child for climate change harms. Australia has warmed about 1.4℃ since 1910. With it has come extreme heat, bushfires, floods, drought and now, a sixth huge bleaching event on the Great Barrier Reef. Yet meaningful climate policy debate has largely been absent from this election campaign. So Climate Analytics, a research organisation I lead, has weighed up the policies of the...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Plenty of resilience, but little resistance in a new account of Australia's Great Depression

In her latest book, Australia’s Great Depression, Joan Beaumont offers a deeply conservative history animated by the neoliberal spirit of our age. In many ways a sequel to Broken Nation: Australians in the Great War (2014), Beaumont’s continuing national saga tells the story of a “resilient nation”, a people whose personal values of “stoicism, independence, self-reliance and personal responsibility” defined their response to the worst economic crisis of the 20th century. Review: Australia’s Great Depression – Joan Beaumont (Allen & Unwin). Although more than a third of workers were unemployed by 1932 and many more were immiserated, although thousands of businesses...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

View from The Hill: Labor strongly ahead in Newspoll and Resolve, as election race enters final half

Labor’s confidence will be boosted by two polls showing it holding a strong lead, as Anthony Albanese carried off a well-orchestrated party launch in Perth on Sunday. Newspoll, published in Monday’s Australian, has Labor ahead on a two-party basis by 53-47%, unchanged in a week. A Resolve poll for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age has a Labor lead of 54-46%. In Newspoll, the ALP primary vote lifted a point to 38%, while the Coalition remained steady on 36%. Albanese narrowed Scott Morrison’s margin as better prime minister. Morrison leads 45% (down a point) to Albanese’s 39% (up 2 points)....
WORLD
TheConversationAU

Are Australians socially inclusive? 5 things we learned after surveying 11,000 people for half a decade

As Australians across the country prepare to vote, many will be reflecting on what can help build a prosperous and inclusive society. Over the last five years, we have been measuring social inclusion by surveying more than 11,000 Australians on prejudice, experiences of discrimination, sense of belonging and well-being, contact with diverse groups of people, and willingness to volunteer and advocate for social inclusion. Our findings, released today in the Inclusive Australia Social Inclusion Index 2021-22, show discrimination remains common for some groups. Australians are identifying less with their country than before and there are signs prejudice towards some groups is dropping. Social...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

The Wentworth Project: Allegra Spender's profile rises, but polarises

At the campaign’s halfway point in the highly contested seat of Wentworth, ‘teal’ candidate Allegra Spender has shifted - but polarised - soft voters’ views about her. Fewer of these voters have changed their opinion of her Liberal opponent, sitting member Dave Sharma. But of those who have, more have a negative opinion of him. This is our second round of focus group research for the Wentworth Project, sponsored by the University of Canberra’s Centre for Change Governance and The Conversation. The research was done online on April 27-28 with 15 “soft voters” aged 30-70. All but one participated in the...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

A shouty, unedifying spectacle and a narrow win for Albanese: 3 experts assess the second election debate

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese met in the second election debate on Sunday evening, before a panel of Nine Network journalists. In the often fiery debate, the leaders answered questions about the cost of living, aged care, national security and a federal integrity commission, among other issues. Here’s how our expert panel rated their performances. Read more: Labor seizes large lead in Newspoll and Ipsos; impact of how to vote cards is exaggerated Gregory Melleuish, Professor, School...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationAU

The world doesn’t care about swings in marginal seats. Climate action must spearhead a new Australian foreign policy

Late last year, more than 100 former diplomats and officials called for a new Australian foreign policy — with climate action at the centre — to help cement Australia’s future in a world rapidly shifting to net-zero emissions. Failure to act on climate change, they argued, would erode our national interests and international influence. Australia’s allies, partners and competitors would penalise us for not pulling our weight. Regardless of who wins the federal election, Australia’s next government must heed this advice. There’s a saying that “all politics is local”. But Australian climate politics is dictated as much by the realities...
CHINA
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: 'Gotcha' questions are ugly journalism but hazards for leaders

The public don’t have much regard for journalists and many people will be critical of the “gotcha” questioning that found Anthony Albanese on Thursday unable to recite the six points of his policy on the National Disability Insurance Scheme. Pursuing “gotchas” is as easy as shooting fish in a barrel. We’ve seen plenty of it recently. A while ago, Scott Morrison didn’t know the price of petrol or bread. Because a leader can’t rattle off a list doesn’t necessarily mean they don’t know a policy, and usually there are deeper questions the public would like explored. Having said that, the...
IMMIGRATION
TheConversationAU

The Nationals have good election prospects - but this does not guarantee Joyce's leadership

While the Liberal and Labor parties each face several nail-biting contests, the Nationals have fewer immediate concerns in this federal election. The party has good prospects of retaining most, if not all of their House of Representative seats and gaining an additional senator. Half of their 16 lower house seats have margins of more than 15% and the remainder are considered safe to very safe. But this does not mean there will be post-election peace and leadership stability in the Nationals’ party room. Queensland senator Matt Canavan’s latest intervention on climate change also shows the Coalition’s internal “climate wars” are not...
WORLD
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy