The Surry Central softball team recognized its four senior athletes prior to an April 28 home game against East Surry. Arial Holt, Alyssa Woods, Carlee Jones and Emma Gentry rode onto the field in style on the back of motorcycles. Each senior was presented gifts by the team and recognized before the start of the game. East Surry won the regular season finale 8-3.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO