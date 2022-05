Lilly Feltenberger may have enjoyed yet another set of productive outings, but Susquenita’s buoyant senior was quick to deflect yet even quicker to commend. And it may have had plenty to do with the trophy Feltenberger was clutching between her trusty mitts as her Blackhawks teammates celebrated a long-awaited Perry County softball championship on April 30 at sun-drenched Newport Elementary School.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO